Prosecutors file additional charges following December riot inside Platte County Detention Center

“Inmates weren't happy that they couldn't get their e-cigarettes,” said Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd. “As result, some of them decided to cause a riot in the jail.”

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Eleven men are facing charges following a riot inside the Platte County Detention Center that lasted more than five hours last December.

Prosecutors filed charges against several suspects this month. According to prosecutors, additional charges could be filed against more suspects.

Approximately 25 men who were in custody participated in the riot. Some are described in court documents as “passive participants.” Prosecutors say others destroyed jail property and refused to return to their jail cells.

“It’s a very dangerous thing, not only for the guards but for other inmates,” said Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd. “It's something that we take very, very seriously.”

According to court records, Bruce Brandenburg was the first inmate to begin barricading a door using dayroom tables and chairs.

“Inmates weren't happy that they couldn't get their e-cigarettes,” Zahnd said. “As result, some of them decided to cause a riot in the jail.”

Prosecutors say on Dec. 20 several men who were incarcerated barricaded doors and flooded the shower room by breaking the fire suppression sprinkler head. They used wet paper towels to cover observation windows and a camera.

“It did take two SWAT teams to arrive at the scene,” Zahnd said.

The Platte County and Clay County SWAT teams used small plastic balls filled with OC powder, also known as pepper spray, to end the riot.

“We are going to make sure, to the extent we can, that it doesn't happen again,” Zahnd said. “One of the ways we do that is to make sure that we hold those responsible accountable.”

Several suspects are charged with damage to jail property, which is a felony, and rioting, which is a misdemeanor charge. Multiple men who were charged with refusal to disperse have pleaded guilty for their role.

List of charges filed: