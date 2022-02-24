ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors file additional charges following December riot inside Platte County Detention Center

By Emily Rittman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38GTlC_0eO7j6rR00
“Inmates weren't happy that they couldn't get their e-cigarettes,” said Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd. “As result, some of them decided to cause a riot in the jail.”

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Eleven men are facing charges following a riot inside the Platte County Detention Center that lasted more than five hours last December.

Prosecutors filed charges against several suspects this month. According to prosecutors, additional charges could be filed against more suspects.

Approximately 25 men who were in custody participated in the riot. Some are described in court documents as “passive participants.” Prosecutors say others destroyed jail property and refused to return to their jail cells.

“It’s a very dangerous thing, not only for the guards but for other inmates,” said Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd. “It's something that we take very, very seriously.”

According to court records, Bruce Brandenburg was the first inmate to begin barricading a door using dayroom tables and chairs.

Prosecutors say on Dec. 20 several men who were incarcerated barricaded doors and flooded the shower room by breaking the fire suppression sprinkler head. They used wet paper towels to cover observation windows and a camera.

“It did take two SWAT teams to arrive at the scene,” Zahnd said.

The Platte County and Clay County SWAT teams used small plastic balls filled with OC powder, also known as pepper spray, to end the riot.

“We are going to make sure, to the extent we can, that it doesn't happen again,” Zahnd said. “One of the ways we do that is to make sure that we hold those responsible accountable.”

Several suspects are charged with damage to jail property, which is a felony, and rioting, which is a misdemeanor charge. Multiple men who were charged with refusal to disperse have pleaded guilty for their role.

List of charges filed:

  1. Bruce Brandenburg: Charged with damage to jail/jail property {Felony E RSMo: 221.353}, rioting {Misdemeanor A RSMo: 574.050}
  2. Christopher L. Mejia: Charged with damage to jail/jail property {Felony E RSMo: 221.353}, Rioting {Misdemeanor A RSMo: 574.050}
  3. Zachary Mace: Charged with damage to jail/jail property {Felony E RSMo: 221.353}, Rioting {Misdemeanor A RSMo: 574.050}
  4. Joshua Ray Vasquez: Charged with damage to jail/jail property {Felony E RSMo: 221.353}, Rioting {Misdemeanor A RSMo: 574.050}
  5. Harvey E. Prewett: Charged with refusal to disperse {Misdemeanor C RSMo: 574.060}
  6. Richard W. Dedrick: Charged with refusal to disperse {Misdemeanor C RSMo: 574.060}
  7. Mason L. Harvey: Charged with refusal to disperse {Misdemeanor C RSMo: 574.060}
  8. Josef Thomaz Cunningham: Charged with refusal to disperse {Misdemeanor C RSMo: 574.060}
  9. Elijah Thomas Mayhew: Charged with refusal to disperse {Misdemeanor C RSMo: 574.060}
  10. Nathan James Martin: Charged with refusal to disperse {Misdemeanor C RSMo: 574.060}
  11. James Mitchell Keller: Charged with refusal to disperse {Misdemeanor C RSMo: 574.060}

