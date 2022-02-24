‘Fog of war is real’: Beware of misinformation in Russia-Ukraine crisis

“This is the time you’ve got to be really careful because the fog of war is quite real. And anything’s true, but nothing’s real if that makes any sense,” Vittert said in part. “Formally, the real invasion is underway. The fog of war is real here. And I think what we’re going to see over the next 12 to 24 hours is the Ukrainians really realize the overwhelming nature of the Russian military power.”
In unleashing Moscow’s most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, President Vladimir Putin deflected global condemnation and cascading new sanctions — and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.”
Ukrainian authorities described ground invasions in multiple regions, and border guards released security camera footage Thursday showing a line of Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukraine’s government-held territory from Russian-annexed Crimea.
The Russian military claimed to have wiped out Ukraine’s entire air defenses in a matter of hours, and European authorities declared the country’s airspace an active conflict zone. Russia’s claims could not immediately be verified, nor could Ukrainian ones that they had shot down several Russian aircraft. Vittert warned of the potential for misinformation and the chance of quick escalation as the world’s eyes turn to Ukraine.
“You’ve got the second largest, most dangerous army in the world, the Russian army, the largest land army in the world involved in this such a massive operation. They’re bombing and taking on Ukrainian targets very close to the Polish border. That’s exactly where US and NATO troops are,” Vittert said. “So the chance of miscalculation here in an escalation is really high. It’s very easy to start a war.”
Putin has painted today’s Ukraine as a modern construct used by the West to contain Russia despite the neighbor’s inextricable links. Putin has used this reasoning as a rationale for the attacks on Ukraine.
The relationship between Ukraine and Russia has evolved in the more than 20 years since Ukraine has become its own nation. Of those born after independence was declared in 1991, 87% identify as Ukrainian while 21% of those born before 1991 call themselves “Soviet people.” But this does vary by region — 80% of Western Ukrainians want to be economically tied to the EU versus just 26% in eastern Ukraine.
Putin previously annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Vittert said that the attacks happening in Ukraine weren’t a repeat of 2014.
“History doesn’t necessarily repeat itself but it does rhyme. The justification is a little different in the sense that Russia is saying that the people in the red area are ethnically Russian, and have asked for the protection of the Russian military from Ukrainian aggression,” Vittert said on “ Morning in America.” “So in a sense, yes, what we would think based on the way the Russian military is acting, and we see that there are more reported Russian attacks on this map, that the Russians are doing a lot more than if they just wanted to occupy the red area. There’s definitely a desire to punish the Ukrainian military.”
“It is a fact that over the past 30 years, we have been patiently trying to come to an agreement with the leading NATO countries regarding the principles of equal and indivisible security in Europe,” Putin said in part. “In response to our proposal, we invariably faced either cynical deception and lies or attempts to pressure and blackmail. While the North Atlantic Alliance continued to expand, despite our protests and concerns. Its military machine is moving and as I said, is approaching our very border.”
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Thursday Russia invaded Ukraine because of "catastrophic" mistakes made by the Biden administration. "We need strength and we need resolve. The reason Russia has invaded Ukraine is because of catastrophic mistakes made by President Biden and Vice President Harris," Cruz told "America Reports." As Russian...
Republican lawmakers and candidates are largely united in their belief that President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fallen short — in fact, it's former President Donald Trump's remarks on Vladimir Putin and Ukraine that are revealing fissures in the Republican Party over the scope of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
Comments / 0