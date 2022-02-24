ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Videos Show Dangerously Icy Roads Wreaking Havoc on Drivers in Dallas, Texas

By Jake
 1 day ago
Instagram via @dallastexas_tv

Videos and photos show the chaos caused by icy road conditions across the Dallas area, as multiple vehicle accidents resulted in traffic jams around North Texas. Motorists struggled keeping control of their vehicles, as many ended up with fender benders or in worse cases - with overturned cars.

Motorists on I-30 in the Dallas area experienced complete standstills as multiple accidents came out of the icy road conditions. Other highways and bridges were also the sights of crashes and traffic snags.

Instagram account @dallastexas_tv had coverage of the events that spanned across the Dallas area.

Icy roads can be extremely dangerous. Things get especially hairy on bridges and highways, as you can see in the above videos and below photos.

Icy Road Conditions in Dallas, Texas Wreaks Havoc on Motorists

attachment-IMG_3351
attachment-IMG_3350
attachment-IMG_3349
attachment-IMG_3348
attachment-IMG_3347
attachment-IMG_3346
attachment-IMG_3345
attachment-IMG_3344
attachment-IMG_3343
attachment-IMG_3341
attachment-IMG_3340
attachment-IMG_3339
attachment-IMG_3338
attachment-IMG_3337
attachment-IMG_3336
attachment-IMG_3335

Comments

paul t
1d ago

Like I always tell newbies and transplants that drive thru Dtown… “wanna see something funny? Just add water to Dallas roads.” And if you add ice, holy smokes better grab your popcorn and enjoy the show.

John Lewis Sr.
1d ago

they don't learn to slow down. no matter how big your vehicle is. guess what. too dayumn bad

John Brown
1d ago

anyone who says they can drive on ice ain't being truthful it's different everytime believe me I know

