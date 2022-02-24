Videos Show Dangerously Icy Roads Wreaking Havoc on Drivers in Dallas, Texas
Videos and photos show the chaos caused by icy road conditions across the Dallas area, as multiple vehicle accidents resulted in traffic jams around North Texas. Motorists struggled keeping control of their vehicles, as many ended up with fender benders or in worse cases - with overturned cars.
Motorists on I-30 in the Dallas area experienced complete standstills as multiple accidents came out of the icy road conditions. Other highways and bridges were also the sights of crashes and traffic snags.
Instagram account @dallastexas_tv had coverage of the events that spanned across the Dallas area.
Icy roads can be extremely dangerous. Things get especially hairy on bridges and highways, as you can see in the above videos and below photos.
