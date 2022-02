Smart data capture company Scandit recently announced a $150 million Series A funding round led by Warburg Pincus, propelling the company to unicorn status with a valuation of more than $1 billion. Scandit develops augmented reality and mobile computer vision technologies that tap into the cameras on smart devices. The startup's platform can be used to interact with retail items and have a more personalized experience while shopping. Scandit says its technology is also being used by industries like transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing. Samuel Mueller, co-founder and CEO of Scandit, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO