City of Tulsa Winter Weather Update Feb. 24 – 11:20 a.m.

2/24/2022

City of Tulsa street crews are continuing with snow plowing operations.

Streets crews remain on 24-hour response and are working 12-hour shifts until the conclusion of the winter weather event.

More information on the City’s snow and ice response can be found online at www.cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness.

Operational Updates and Closures

Adjustments have been made to certain City operations today, with service updates as follows: