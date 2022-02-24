City of Tulsa Winter Weather Update Feb. 24 – 11:20 a.m.
2/24/2022
City of Tulsa street crews are continuing with snow plowing operations.
Streets crews remain on 24-hour response and are working 12-hour shifts until the conclusion of the winter weather event.
More information on the City’s snow and ice response can be found online at www.cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness.
Operational Updates and Closures
Adjustments have been made to certain City operations today, with service updates as follows:
- City Hall will remain open today, with most services under normal operations except for the Permit Center, which is closed for in-person business. Permit Center staff will continue to take calls during business hours. Inspections will not occur and will resume when weather conditions improve. To reach the Permit Center, call (918) 596-9456 or visit them online at www.cityoftulsa.org/Permitting.
- Refuse and recycling collections have been halted and will resume when weather conditions permit. Any customer missed will experience a one-week delay in service. If you are missed, you may place a commensurate amount of refuse and recycling next to the cart to be picked up during your next service day. Refuse can be put in bags, but recycling must be placed in a recyclable container, i.e. carboard box or paper sack, or it will not be collected outside of the cart.
- Tulsa Parks community centers are closed to the public today, meaning the two that are hosting camp this week will be closed today.
- Tulsa Animal Welfare is closed to the public for walk-ins and appointments today. After-hours emergency calls will be handled through the on-call officer who can be reached at (918) 596-8000.
- Bulky waste will be delayed by one week for each service day that employees are relegated to winter weather response.
- Example: If you have a bulky waste scheduled for this Thursday, it will be picked up next Thursday instead.
- In addition, illegal dumping, dead animal pickup, etc. will be delayed until after the crews are released from winter weather response.
- The City of Tulsa Mulch Site at 2100 N. 145th E. Ave. is open during normal operating hours today.
- Tulsa Municipal Court is open today, with exceptions now being made for those who chose to stay home due to weather. Wednesday (2/23) juvenile docket attendance has been deemed voluntary, with all cases for those who chose to stay home now scheduled for March 9, 2022, at their same time and courtroom. Thursday (2/24) attendance for the Municipal Criminal Court has also been deemed voluntary, with cases for those who choose to stay home now scheduled for March 10, 2022, at their same time and courtroom.
