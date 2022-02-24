Quick King Cake Recipe: The Easiest Mardi Gras Cake Recipe Ever (Really!)

Lindsay-Jean Hard is one of my zero-waste heroes. Her book Cooking With Scraps (Workman, £14.99), which was born out of her column of the same name for Food52, is full of intriguing recipes and ideas such as artichoke leaf nachos, coffee ground cashew butter and her renowned recipe for banana peel cake, in which the surprisingly flavourful peel replaces the bananas themselves. Here is my wholemeal version of that cake, which, with the addition of unrefined sugar and wholegrain flour, becomes seriously toffee-like (and especially so when drowned in the toffee sauce icing). I’ve also introduced brown bananas into the recipe, baking them on top of each cake, but that’s entirely optional if you have another use for them.

