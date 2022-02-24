ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOOL 96.5

State Legislator Assaulted at Idaho Homeless Encampment

By Bill Colley
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

I was under the impression the homeless encampment outside Idaho’s State Capitol had been cleared. Nope! It’s still there. I’m not sure if any of these people are homeless but instead are activists drawing attention to the homeless. Liberals will call me heartless, but they’ve created an eyesore outside the state’s...

kool965.com

Comments / 10

Mitchell Smith
1d ago

I feel for homeless veterans that are unable to get housing, however the homeless that have no desire to improve their lives due to drug abuse or other criminal activities I have no sympathy for.....

Reply
17
OrangeDogDad
1d ago

How many more reasons do you need to clear that trash out of there?

Reply
10
Related
KOOL 96.5

Federal Government Intends to Change Names of Magic Valley Geographic Areas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Nearly 70 canyons, creeks, springs and other Idaho geographic features could see new names as the federal government plans to remove a word that has been deemed derogatory. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced plans this week to remove the term "squaw" from more than 660 geographic features across the United States on federal lands, “Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” said Secretary Deb Haaland in a prepared statement. “Throughout this process, broad engagement with Tribes, stakeholders and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion.” The list was presented this week with several suggested names for the various features. Two Twin Falls locations are on the list: Squaw Joe Canyon and Squaw Joe Spring in the South Hills. Suggested replacement names include Nat-Soo-Pah Warms Springs, Upper Burnt Creek Reservoir, Hoops Spring along with several others. Four locations are listed in Cassia County. The Interior Department created a 13 member Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force to take on the task of changing the names. The Task Force will take public comment on the proposed name changes for several weeks. You can go to the Federal Register for more information.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Mule Deer Illegally Shot in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating the illegal killing of a mule deer in Boise earlier in February. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the dead two-point mule deer buck was picked up by Officer Joshua Leal near Capital High School on February 13. Further investigation...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho#State Legislator#Homeless#State Capitol#Republican#Media Lost Interest
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Locals Confess the 8 Things They Want From California

While there are plenty of Idahoans who have no issue with California, there are quite a few in the Gem State who have issues with our neighbors out west. We’re not here to fan the flames or try to create a bigger divide either. Rather, this is intended to help remind people that there are locals, right here in Idaho, who have found things they enjoyed when visiting California that they would enjoy here in Idaho. Why should that matter? Because there seems to be so much hate focused on one state for intangible reasons that it may be time to start creating a bridge of peace.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Is Second Winter in Idaho a Legit Thing? Locals Weigh In

It’s no mystery that Idaho has some pretty cold winters. But this winter has actually been pretty mild compared to most! Or at least we thought. A new winter weather advisory, snowfall everywhere, and a major cold front are begging the question. Are we due for a second winter in Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Opinion: Twin Falls Vandals Should Face Real Consequences

With less than four weeks to go until the start of spring, many Idahoans will be heading to their favorite outdoor destinations soon for camping or other types of recreation. Vandalism, and the defacing of public and private landmarks, continue to plague the Magic Valley every year. Nothing irks me...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

8 Sure Signs That Someone Isn’t From Twin Falls, Idaho

Every town, state, and country is made up of them. Some are easy to spot, while others do a better job at blending in. I am one. Maybe you are one too. Every place has outsiders that have moved to their town or state. This country is founded on people that moved from other countries at some point in time. Here in Twin Falls, not everyone is welcoming to the guests, which is one reason why it is the outsider's job to blend in and adapt to their new surroundings. As well as they all try, some still leave hints and stand out that they are not originally from here. Here are a few easy ways to spot them:
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Waterpark Expanding to Be One of Biggest in United States

While it may seem like it will never come, warm weather is fast approaching, and once summer is here, people will be craving some time in the lake, pool, and of course water parks. There aren't many water parks in southern Idaho, so people often travel to Salt Lake City to go to Lagoon or Cowabunga Bay. If people want to stay in-state and travel a little less, Roaring Springs near Boise is another, and it is about to get a major facelift.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

PREDICTION: Idaho Wildfires Will Get Much Worse

It’s dry. It may stay dry for quite some time. Last week I shared a story about some scientists who claim this is the worst drought in 1,200 years. They base this on very dry soil in the high desert. We’re also twenty-two years into a drought cycle that often lasts 30 years. Some cycles last much longer. These are historic cycles and predate human life. They also predate industrialization. The scientists claim man-made activity is responsible for making the current cycle drier than previous bouts of drought.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Could Old Phone Books be the Solution to Twin Falls’ Pothole Problem?

Just the mention of the word potholes probably makes you a little bit angry. It also probably makes you think of at least one specific road crater that you hit frequently on your daily drive. Twin Falls is known for potholes. The Rants and Raves pages on Facebook are filled with not-nice things to say about our roads, but there may be a really simple fix.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Cave Near Twin Falls ID Said To Hold Bones Linked To Sacagawea

Centuries ago, Indian tribes such as the Shoshone-Bannock, Nez Perce, and Shoshone-Paiute openly roamed and inhabited the lands of central and southern Idaho. The caves and caverns of these regions of the state likely hold the entombed remains of many fallen tribal peoples, including those linked directly to famed Shoshone Indian explorer Sacagawea.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Bancroft Farm Failed to Fairly Pay Visa Workers

BANCROFT, Idaho (KLIX)-An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor has found that an Idaho farm failed to properly pay its migrant workers and threatened them if they didn't accept a lower pay. According to the agency, an investigation by the Wage and Hour Division revealed Mexican workers on the H-2a program had not been payed the required rates along with 69 domestic workers, failed to give the immigrant workers the proper amount of work hours, and reimburse the workers for the cost to travel to the farm. The Department of Labor said it recovered $159,256 from Jorgensen Management Inc. in unpaid wages the workers didn't receive. The company was handed $25,000 in penalties. The agency also found that the farm threatened to send the workers back to their country if they didn't accept the lower wages. The Department of Labor also said the company failed to meet the mandatory housing safety and health standards under the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act.
BANCROFT, ID
KOOL 96.5

At This Pace I Could See Idaho House Cats Starving

Again, I realize this is a first-world problem. On the flip side, when my cat won’t eat options and follows me around the house whining it takes a mental toll. The wet cat food shortage is almost two years old. There have been some breaks in between. In other words, sometimes I’ve found his favorites on the shelves. On Saturday, I went to four different stores and had no luck.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

The Only Rentable Double Decker Bus In The U.S. is in Caldwell Idaho on Airbnb

There are a lot of things to consider when you are planning for a trip somewhere, one of the most important is where to stay. Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive. Double Decker buses have always fascinated me. The first one I saw was in a movie and seemed unreal. I have seen only 2 in Idaho, one is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both Double Deckers here.
CALDWELL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Early Voting Begins Next Week in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Early voting will start next week in Twin Falls County and across the state for mostly school funding proposals. Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock announced in-person early voting will start on Tuesday, February 22, at Twin Falls County West for the March 8, elections. Voters can cast their votes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 4. If you are not able to show up in person to vote you can request an absentee ballot to mail. Those who want to vote by absentee must request one from the county with an application that is available from the Clerk's office or downloaded online from www.twinfallscounty.org. State law does not allow anyone other than the registered voter to pick up a ballot, not even family. The application must be signed by the registered voter. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Clerk's office no later than Feb. 25 by 5 p.m. In Twin Falls County there are several school supplemental levies on the ballot. Depending on where the voter lives, will determine what levy they'll be deciding on. The Filer, Castleford, Kimberly, and Cassia school districts have levy issues on the ballot (see sample ballots). Kimberly School District is asking voters to approve a supplemental levy of $800,000 per year for two years. You can check to see what schools are asking for HERE. For polling places go HERE. Hit the links below for sample ballots from surrounding counties (some may not have elections):
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy