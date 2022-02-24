Blended Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Weight loss can feel like a very elusive process and it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise results, and you may be unsure of where to start. Oftentimes we overthink the weight loss process and get so caught up in seeing quick results, but the key to steady, lasting weight loss is simpler than you may think. To lose weight, you have to be in a calorie deficit, or burn more calories daily than you’re taking in. You burn calories through obvious things like exercising, but most of your calories spent come from simply living—every day tasks like walking, breathing, and the functioning of your organs all contribute to your daily calorie expenditure. One thing that can affect your ability to lose weight is your metabolism, which directs the body’s process of burning calories. Supporting your health, specifically your metabolic health, will set you up for success if you are embarking on a weight loss journey.

