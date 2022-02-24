ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTI Strategic Comms revenue up 15 per cent in Q4

By James Halliwell
prweek.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThat 15 per cent rise in Q4 revenue made Strategic Communications FTI’s best-performing sector – it also operates in areas such as corporate financing and restructuring, and technology. Growth was slower than in the previous quarter, however, when it rose 31.1 per cent. FTI said adjusted EBITDA...

