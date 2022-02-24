ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

10 Movies Worth Bingeing During Snow Days

By Kelso
107.3 PopCrush
107.3 PopCrush
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it's too cold to get out and about, and the shop heater isn't keeping up with the dip in temperature, there's no better excuse to just plop down on the couch and turn on a movie. Whether you're going to whip out the old-school DVDs and Blu-Rays or...

1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

7 Most Anticipated Funny Movies for Binge Watchers

Comedy movies provide a deserved break from life. They have amazing twists and hilarious episodes that can keep you laughing and thoroughly entertained for hours. So, if you want to enjoy big laughter with your loved ones, grab your favourite snacks and put on comfortable gear. Here are some of the greatest comedy movies made for binge-watchers. The following most anticipated movies will be released on different dates in 2022. Let’s explore further!
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
107.3 PopCrush

Has Anyone Seen the Queen of England?

I know it sounds like the beginning of an elaborate joke, but the internet has been abuzz with speculation that the Queen of England has died. It all started with a post yesterday on that once-in-a-lifetime day, 2-22-22, saying that sources have confirmed that the Queen is dead. Jason Lee, founder and CEO of news site Hollywood Unlocked posted on his site the grim news that has not been confirmed or refuted by the Palace.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
Person
Mike Epps
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Bossip

The Saga Kontinues: Kanye West Objects To Divorce Once Again, Claims Kim K Can’t Prove He Wrote Instagram Attacks

Despite already replacing his estranged wife with one of her doppelgängers, Kanye West isn’t letting Kim Kardashian end their marriage without a fight. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye just filed legal documents, hoping to make his Instagram posts attacking Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Movie#Bingeing#Blu Rays#La#D D
107.3 PopCrush

Greatest Road Side Attraction? The Uranus Fudge Factory!

It took everything in my soul not to stop at this place yesterday, so I had to look it up. So yesterday I spent nine hours in a U-Haul driving back to Texas from Illinois. I love to drive for long distances like that. The problem with riding with me, I don't stop. I left around 10:30 from Illinois and my goal was to be in Wichita Falls at my house at 7:00. Pulled in my driveway around 7:30, not bad for hauling a full U-Haul of stuff.
LIFESTYLE
WNEM

School officials share snow day song

A dynamic duo is back in action. Thursday Swartz Creek Principal, Jim Kitchen, and Superintendent, Ben Mainka, channeled their inner Adele to share the news about a snow day with their students. The musical message, "Due to Snow" was a parody of Adele's "Hello". This isn't the first time the...
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
107.3 PopCrush

New Series That was Partially Filmed in Lawton Premieres Monday!

The wait is almost over for 'Washington's Armor.' The brand new film trilogy will have its television premiere this Monday, February 21st (02-21-22) which is Presidents' Day. That's more than appropriate since the new series is all about the father of our country George Washington. You may remember a while back in January of this year the film crews and actors were in town shooting some additional scenes for the upcoming movie.
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Here’s Everything We Know About Kanye West’s Donda 2 Livestream

UPDATE (FEB. 22):. The Donda Experience Performance can be viewed below on Kanye West's YouTube channel and Amazon Music's Twitch channel. We are hours away from Kanye West presenting his Donda 2 livestream, dubbed a "Donda Experience Performance," tonight at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Fans unable to physically attend the...
MUSIC
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy