ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Total War: Warhammer 3 Update 1.0.1 Patch Notes

By Shawn Robinson
thenerdstash.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal War: Warhammer 3 has today launched its 1.0.1 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Today’s update is quite small, though that is completely to be expected. Considering the game just released, it’s hard to have a heap of fixes to...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass for PC Gets Huge New Day One Release

Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers just received a pretty huge new game on the first day of its release. Over the past year, Microsoft has been making moves to ensure that Game Pass subscribers can have access to some notable third-party titles the first day that they launch. Some past games that have come to Xbox Game Pass right away have included Outriders, Back 4 Blood, and MLB The Show 22. Now, this trend has continued once again, this time with a title that is exclusive to PC.
MLB
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Valve's Steam Deck Verifier Tool Checks Your Games Catalog

Prospective Steam Deck owners close to exploding with anticipation over their shiny new handheld’s imminent delivery can now increase their levels of tumult and titillation with a new online Steam tool that checks your existing game library for compatibility. The tool is very simple to use. Just point your...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warhammer#Total War#War Game#Video Game#Mac
PC Gamer

World of Warcraft's last major Shadowlands patch is out today

Today marks the last major update for World of Warcraft's latest expansion, Shadowlands. Patch 9.2 is called Eternity's End and adds a whole bunch of stuff that I don't quite understand as an outsider, and other stuff that I do. The biggest add is definitely 9.2's brand new zone, Zereth Mortis, which is home to a new faction called The Enlightened.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NME

‘Shadow Warrior 3’ is coming to PlayStation Now at launch

Shadow Warrior 3 will be available on subscription service PlayStation Now from next week, Devolver Digital has announced. Originally due out 2021, Shadow Warrior 3 was delayed to sometime in 2022, eventually receiving a release date of March 1. Now, publisher Devolver Digital has confirmed that the game will also be available on PlayStation Now to all subscribers on launch day. The release date was confirmed earlier this month, along with details on the voice cast.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Steam Deck review

The Steam Deck is a brilliant gaming device that should appeal to PC gamers looking for a way to play their games while on the go, but who don’t fancy a gaming laptop. For console gamers who want a polished, straightforward experience, knock half a star off our score, but don’t discount the Steam Deck either.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The 4 biggest problems with the Steam Deck

The reviews for the Steam Deck are out, and in general, they’re quite positive. Reviewers have praised how fun it is to play big PC games on a small screen, and gushed over the quality of the thumbsticks. Even more minor aspects like the speakers got a near-universal thumbs-up.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What is the Apex Legends Mobile Release Date?

Apex Legends is arguably the most popular Battle Royale game in the world right now. It normally has the most streamers and has been a game that is consistently pushing out updates while still adding to the story. With Fortnite and PUBG already on mobile many were wondering when Apex Legends might make its way. Fans have had their wish granted as Apex Legends will be coming to mobile but many will be wondering, what is the Apex Legends Mobile Release Date? Here is the latest on the Apex Mobile Release Date.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valve has no plans for a 'Steam Pass,' but would help Microsoft put Game Pass on Steam

It was a big moment for PC gaming when Microsoft stopped releasing its games exclusively through the Microsoft Store and started putting them on Steam. It wasn't every Microsoft game at first, but now it's gone that direction—just three days ago Bethesda announced it was dropping its own launcher and releasing everything on Steam going forward. But Microsoft also has Game Pass, a subscription service that's grown to millions of subscribers across Windows and Xbox, and those games notably still run out of its own app, not Steam. When I spoke to Valve president Gabe Newell about the Steam Deck last week, I asked him if Valve is interested in its own subscription service, or whether we could see Game Pass games on Steam in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

'Pokemon Trading Card Game Live' launching in beta on Feb. 22

The Pokemon Company has announced that a limited beta of "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" will launch on iOS, macOS, and other platforms later in February ahead of an official debut. "Pokemon TCG Live" was first announced back in September 2021, but a release was delayed until 2022. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

It has been a long time coming, but Bungie has today released the latest expansion for Destiny 2, known as The Witch Queen. The latest add-on for the long-running first-person shooter doesn't just bring new story content for players to dig into, but a vast number of changes in a general sense have also now come to the game. Fortunately, Bungie has now released the full patch notes for this Witch Queen update to more specifically inform fans of what has been altered.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Will Apex Legends Run on Steam Deck?

Getting a Steam Deck but want to know if it can run Apex Legends? Here's what you need to know. One of the best aspects of current competitive gaming is that they're often available to play across multiple platforms. Regardless of which console or system you have, you usually stand a good chance of getting in on the most popular games around. With the upcoming release of Valve's Steam Deck, many have been wondering which games from their Steam library will be available to play on the handheld system.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring developer promises fixes for PC and PS5 technical issues

Elden Ring hardware issues will be fixed as its developer promises to address some of the game's early technical difficulties. In a message shared earlier today, From Software thanked players for their feedback since launch, saying that "we are currently experiencing some issues that are preventing the game from playing properly under some conditions." The team also apologised "for any inconvenience this may cause."
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Aperture Desk Job is Steam Deck’s first-party touch that Xbox Series X was missing

I went to bed last night thinking about what a new Valve game built for the Steam Deck would look like. That’s almost entirely because I had just read a Gabe Newell interview in Edge magazine, where they asked him about Valve developing a first-party game to show off the portable hardware, and he said Valve thought about it but decided to put its resources elsewhere — like making Dota and Counter-Strike work better on the device.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Pokémon MMO 3D' Is A Massive Unreal Engine RPG

It’s almost been an entire month now since Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released, if you can believe it. For the most part, I think it’s safe to say that most fans have been really happy with the game, which offered a welcome change to the gameplay formula we’ve all become so very used to over the last (almost) 26 years. In our review, our very own James Daly called it “the evolution fans have waited for”, and “a joy to delve into”.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy