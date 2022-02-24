ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Dano Reveals Riddler’s Face on Good Morning America

By C. Anthony Rivera
thenerdstash.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Dano has given the fans a face reveal for his Riddler character in the upcoming The Batman film. During an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, Paul Dano discussed his process with the post-character cooldown from playing the Riddler, but he brought a special surprise with him as...

extratv

Why Paul Dano Says His Riddler Is ‘Scarier’ in ‘The Batman’

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright about their roles in “The Batman.”. Dano explained why his version of the Riddler is potentially scarier than previous iterations, saying, “The way [director] Matt [Reeves] entered this character in this film… the detective element and the way he uses the character of the Riddler… I think is totally brilliant. I think the contact that he’s making with reality, rather than it being larger than life in a way, that is easier to tuck away as an audience member. I think this Riddler is more scary, I think the film is potentially a little more terrifying because of the reality that is there.”
MOVIES
The Independent

The Batman: Paul Dano had difficulty sleeping after playing the ‘terrifying’ Riddler

Paul Dano has revealed that he had difficulty sleeping after playing The Riddler in the forthcoming DC superhero adaptation The Batman.Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman has been described as a “dark” and “edgy” interpretation of the popular comic character, with Dano’s character serving as the film’s primary villain.Also starring in the film are Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dano discussed the toll that the roll had taken on his wellbeing.“There were some nights around that I probably didn’t sleep as well as I would’ve wanted to...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Robert Pattinson Teases the Riddler Revealing The Batman's Secrets

Bruce Wayne's (Robert Pattinson) secret identity is the greatest puzzle of all in a revealing new featurette for The Batman. "I've been trying to reach you. You're part of this too, Bruce," says the enigmatic Edward Nashton (Paul Dano), whose trail of cryptic clues sends the Dark Knight detective on an investigation into the criminal underworld. As he threatens to unmask the truth about the corrupt and crime-infested Gotham City, the Riddler raises question marks about the Waynes and reveals secrets long believed buried. "All these years," Pattinson's younger Wayne is heard saying to his most trusted ally, Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis). "You lied to me."
MOVIES
