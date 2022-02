This is a guide on how to get your Cherrim to learn the Petal Dance in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Cherrim is a Grass type Pokemon. It can be found in the Coronet Highlands, along with its base form, Cherubi. Cherrim can be obtained through evolution or catching it with a Pokeball in the wild and during battle. It is already infamous in this version of Pokemon as being one of the hardest to catch. Once you have the Pokemon, how do you get it to perform one of its key battle moves, the Petal Dance?

