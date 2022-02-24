ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall: date, time, how to watch, background

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
James Chance / Getty Images

Undisputed 140-pound champ Josh Taylor will defend his belts against Jack Catterall on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland.

Josh Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) vs. Jack Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs)

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 26
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (main event later in show)
  • Where: SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Cost: $6.99 per month of $69.99 per year for ESPN+
  • Division: Junior welterweight
  • Rounds: 12
  • At stake: Taylor’s undisputed championship
  • Pound-for-pound ranking: Taylor No. 11
  • Odds: Tayor 10½-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets)
  • Also on the card: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Eric Donovan, featherweights; Nick Campbell vs. Jay McFarlane, heavyweights
  • Prediction: Taylor UD

Background: Taylor will be making his first appearance since unifying all the 140-pound belts by outpointing Jose Ramirez in May of last year in Las Vegas. The tough, gifted Scot put Ramirez down twice, which proved to be the difference in the otherwise closely contested showdown. The victory made Taylor the first undisputed champion from Britain in the four-belt era. He has defeated five consecutive unbeaten opponents, Ryan Martin, Ivan Baranchyk, Regis Prograis, Apinun Khongsong and Ramirez. Three of them – Baranchyk, Prograis and Ramirez – were world titleholders at the time. Could Catterall be next? The Englishman, coming off a wide decision over Avderrazak Houya in November 2020, has maintained his perfect record to climb to the top of the WBO’s 140-pound rankings but is taking a significant step up in class against Taylor and has no experience on such a big stage. His most notable victories were close decisions over Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies in 2018. Catterall took step-aside money so Taylor and Ramirez could fight.

Comments / 0

#Las Vegas#Boxing#Combat#Sse Hydro#Scotland Tv Stream#Espn Division Junior#Englishman#Wbo
