England’s reinstated captain Courtney Lawes has warned Wales that he is back firing on all cylinders after needing to show patience to emerge from a significant spell out with concussion.Lawes has been restored to the back row and taken over from Tom Curry as skipper to reinforce England’s Guinness Six Nations title push in time for Saturday’s collision at Twickenham.His last match was for Northampton against Ulster on January 16, in the aftermath of which he became symptomatic and while a specialist was able to put his mind at rest over the severity of his condition, there was no quick...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO