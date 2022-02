Tom Brady has retired from the NFL, unless he actually hasn't. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians are reportedly leaving the door open for a possible change of heart for the 2022 season, but they also know they have to get to work on a viable contingency plan in the event the seven-time Super Bowl winner doesn't take his feet off of his ottoman next season. That plan might involve quarterback Blaine Gabbert getting the nod as QB1, or at least that's how it appears Arians is positioning him.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO