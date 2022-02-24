ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

1918 — The first neutral site game in NHL history is held in Quebec City. Frank Nighbor scores twice in the first period to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

1955 — Boston beats Milwaukee 62-57 at Providence, R.I. in a game which set records for fewest points scored by one team, and by both teams, since the introduction of the 24-second clock.

1959 — The Boston Celtics beat the Minneapolis Lakers 173-139 as seven NBA records fall. The Celtics set records for most points (179), most points in a half (90), most points in a quarter (52) and most field goals (72). Boston’s Tom Heinsohn leads all scorers with 43 points and Bob Cousy adds 31 while setting an NBA record with 28 assists.

1966 — Richard Petty wins the rain-shortened Daytona 500 by more than a lap at a speed of 160.927 mph. Petty holds the lead for the last 212 miles of the scheduled 500-mile event, which is called five miles from the finish. Cale Yarborough finishes second.

1977 — Stan Mikita of the Chicago Black Hawks scores his 500th goal in a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

1982 — Florida apprentice Mary Russ becomes the first female jockey to win a Grade I stakes in North America when she captures the Widener Handicap aboard Lord Darnley at Hialeah (Fla.) Park.

1992 — Prairie View sets an NCAA Division I record for most defeats in a season with a 112-79 loss to Mississippi Valley State in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament. Prairie View’s 0-28 mark breaks the record of 27 losses shared by four teams.

1994 — Sweden wins its first hockey gold medal, defeating Canada 3-2 in the first shootout for a championship at the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway. Canada is 1:49 away from its first championship in 42 years when Magnus Svensson’s power-play goal ties it at 2. Paul Kariya’s shot is stopped by Sweden’s Tommy Salo after Peter Forsberg puts Sweden ahead on his team’s seventh shot.

1998 — Indiana’s 124-59 victory over Portland marks the first time in the NBA’s 51-year history that one team scores more than twice as many points as the other.

2005 — David Toms delivers the most dominant performance in the seven-year history of the Match Play Championship, winning eight out of nine holes to put away Chris DiMarco with the largest margin of victory in the 36-hole final. The score 6 and 5, could have been much worse as Toms was 9 up at one point.

2006 — Effa Manley is the first woman elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. The former Newark Eagles co-owner is among 17 people from the Negro Leagues and pre-Negro Leagues chosen by a special committee.

2010 — Steven Holcomb drives USA-1 to the Olympic gold medal in four-man bobsledding, ending a 62-year drought for the Americans in the event. Holcomb’s four-run time was 3:24.46, with Justin Olsen, Steve Mesler and Curt Tomasevicz pushing for him.

2015 — Travis Kvapil’s NASCAR Sprint Cup car is stolen early in the day from a hotel parking lot, forcing him to withdraw from a race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The team didn’t have a backup car in Atlanta, so it’s forced to drop out when the stolen machine couldn’t be located in time for NASCAR’s mandatory inspection.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Florida, MA
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Daytona 500 Punishment Ruling: Fans React

Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Alex Ovechkin Reacts To Russian Military’s Invasion Of Ukraine

Arguably the best goal scorer in NHL history has weighed in on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin spoke to the media on Friday afternoon and asked for “no more war” as the attacks have continued. “It’s a hard situation. I have family back...
NHL
Huron Daily Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Ukrainian Army soldiers gathering to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and world leaders discuss averting a war between Russia and Ukraine, to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game after Mary J. Blige performed at halftime in Inglewood, Calif., to truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Holcomb
Person
Cale Yarborough
Person
Stan Mikita
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder outlast Pacers 129-125 in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept going to the basket Friday night. The Indiana Pacers couldn’t slow him down. So the Thunder kept putting the ball in the play-making guard’s hands and he responded with 36 points and the tiebreaking three-point play with 20.4 seconds left in overtime to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 129-125 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Nba#Ap#The Ottawa Senators#The Montreal Canadiens#The Boston Celtics#Daytona#The Chicago Black Hawks#The Vancouver Canucks#Prairie View#Ncaa Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Associated Press

Richmond narrowly beats Saint Louis 68-66

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 23 points to lead Richmond past Saint Louis 68-66. Francis Okoro converted a two-point play with 2:45 left to pull Saint Louis within two, but the Spiders were able to hold off the Billikens. Jacob Gilyard had 15 points for Richmond (19-10,...
RICHMOND, VA
The Associated Press

Kentucky adds former 49ers QBs coach Rich Scangerello as OC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky hired former San Francisco 49ers assistant Rich Scangerello as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Friday to replace Liam Coen, who returned to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams as OC. The 25-year coaching veteran at the collegiate and NFL levels spent 2021 as the 49ers’...
NFL
The Associated Press

Kings coach McLellan enters COVID-19 protocols

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan entered COVID-19 protocols and wasn’t behind the bench for Friday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. The Kings announced McLellan’s status less than an hour before faceoff. Assistant Trent Yawney served as the acting head coach....
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

772K+
Followers
394K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy