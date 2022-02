Batavia started off the post-season with a win, beating Livonia 62-47 at home on Wednesday.

Carter McFollins scored 24 points and Javin McFollins added 17 to help lead the Blue Devils to victory in the Class B1 sectional playoff game.

The Blue Devils -- ranked #8 in the bracket and now 8-13 -- will take on #1 ranked Northstar Christian (15-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Northstar.