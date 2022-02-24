ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Five Moves the Buccaneers Can Make to Create Significant Cap Space

By Zach Goodall
AllBucs
AllBucs
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aolFG_0eO7FBu100

The 2022 free agency period is quickly approaching, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't exactly in a position to take advantage of it.

At least, they aren't yet.

As things stand, the Buccaneers own $2.37 million in cap space according to Over the Cap. This number has decreased slightly from OTC's previously reported $3.1 million that the Bucs had available.

Due to a lack of cap space, Tampa Bay has yet to retain any of their own 26 imminent free agents, and would be unable to sign any outside players either without clearing up some room financially.

But, according to OTC's cap calculator, it is possible and perhaps even easy for the Bucs to clear up some room to hold onto key players as well as target outside free agents. Here are five moves the Buccaneers could make to turn $2.37 million into almost $50 million, if the team so chooses.

Four contract restructures

Per OTC's restructure potential page, the Buccaneers could get up to as much as $68.1 million in immediate cap space by utilizing each of their simple restructures within contracts already inked across the roster.

Now, it should be noted that Tampa Bay is not likely to utilize each restructure the club has available, as these moves push increased cap hits down the line and would put the Buccaneers in a deeper hole than they're in now. However, the team could find a balance by restructuring some deals while maintaining healthy cap space in 2023 and beyond.

Remember, players are awarded a signing bonus for restructuring their contracts, meaning they would not take a pay cut.

We have chosen to not perform this exercise for players who have previously restructured their current deals with the Bucs. We've also utilized the maximum simple restructure available for each player for the 2022 cap table.

OLB Shaquil Barrett

2022 cap hit — $19.75m

Restructured cap hits by year — 2022: $8.59m, 2023: $22.47m, 2024: $24.47m, 2025: $7.47m (void year)

Immediate space created: $11.16m

This move would make the final two non-void years of Barrett's contract quite expensive, but in order to remain in contention for the playoffs in 2022, the long-term risk could be worth the short-term reward. Barrett is freshly removed from a ten-sack season, his second season in the double digits across his three years with the Bucs, so he should have plenty left in the tank to make this restructure worthwhile.

OT Donovan Smith

2022 cap hit — $18.4m

Restructured cap hits by year — 2022: $7.43m, 2023: $21.56m, 2024: $6.3m (void year), 2025: $6.3m (void year)

Immediate space created: $10.97m

Restructuring Smith's deal in this fashion would turn his 2025 void year cap hit from $0 into a second $6.3m cap hit in a row, which may not seem ideal but likely wouldn't be a big issue when the time comes. Smith may not be the same caliber offensive tackle that Tristan Wirfs is, but he is serviceable and the Buccaneers aren't likely to upgrade anytime soon, making this restructure a reasonable one.

DT Vita Vea

2022 cap hit — $11.89m

Restructured cap hits by year — 2022: $3.87m, 2023: $15.84m, 2024: $18.84m, 2025: $19.84m, 2026: $20m

Immediate space created: $8.02m

Vea signed a contract extension with the Buccaneers during the 2021 season and is already eligible for a restructure. A stalwart member of the Bucs' defensive line and arguably the best nose tackle in the NFL, Vea is going to be in Tampa Bay for the long run, and considering he just turned 27 years old, such a restructure is sensible. The Bucs would be able to get out of Vea's deal down the line without taking on much dead cap in this case.

LB Lavonte David

2022 cap hit — $14.79m

Restructured cap hits by year — 2022: $6.25m, 2023: $5.13m (void year), 2024: $5.13m (void year), 2025: $5.13m (void year)

Immediate space created: $8.54m

David only has one year remaining on his actual deal followed by three void years, and in this instance, the 2024 and 2025 void years would jump from a $0 cap hit each year to over $5m each season. This restructure seems the least likely of the bunch given David is only truly under contract for one more season, but another $8.54m to spend this offseason would certainly help.

One cap casualty

TE Cameron Brate

Cap savings via release: $5.34 million

Dead cap via release: $1.94 million

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, Brate is expected to be released in the near future as he has already restructured his six-year contract several times. That being said, Auman expects the Bucs to attempt to re-sign Brate following such a move, likely with lower cap hits across the board as he has served as Tampa's No. 2 tight end for two seasons in a row.

Cap space available by year

2022: $46.4 million

2023: $68.1 million

2024: $184.6 million

2025: N/A

2026: N/A

Void year combined cap hits

Note: This does not include void years for players outside of this exercise, such as for quarterback Tom Brady. Although void year cap hits count against the Buccaneers' cap space, these players would no longer be under contract to play for the team in these years. These numbers can be viewed similarly to dead cap.

2023: $5.13m (David)

2024: $11.43m (David and Smith)

2025: $18.9m (David, Smith and Barrett)

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s latest move reignites trade rumors

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson found his name in trade rumors once again after a rather simple move on social media. Wilson recently changed his profile picture on Twitter, going from a photo of himself in Seahawks jersey to that of his days at Collegiate School in Virginia with his dad. With the move, however, his Twitter profile no longer shows any mention of the Seattle franchise–which sparked talks that it’s a sign he’s getting traded and leaving the team.
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Frontrunners To Trade For Deshaun Watson

Where and when Deshaun Watson will take his next NFL snap is still very much up in the air. Before this past season, Watson requested a trade away from his current Houston Texans franchise. As if this situation wasn’t complicated enough, the 26-year-old signal caller was then hit with more than 20 accusations of alleged sexual misconduct and assault.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Lovie Smith Names Texans Starting Quarterback Right Now

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is ready to ride with Davis Mills. And is ready for the Deshaun Watson situation to be over. Speaking to Rich Eisen, Smith admitted while no job is guaranteed in February, he has confidence that Mills will play well when the 2022 NFL season kicks off.
NFL
247Sports

Grambling State shuts down Art Briles' reported hire as offensive coordinator

Grambling State denied a report late Wednesday night that said former Baylor head football coach Art Briles would be hired as the program's new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Hue Jackson, according to an update from the Monroe (La.) News-Star. "There is no truth to this rumor," a Grambling...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ClutchPoints

Troy Aikman’s mind-boggling rumored salary from ESPN that’s higher than most NFL players

If recent rumors are true, then NFL legend Troy Aikman has a $17 million-plus reason to leave FOX Sports and join ESPN. As reported earlier, the Dallas Cowboys icon is said to be in “deep negotiations” with ESPN for the lead analyst role on its “Monday Night Football” show. It is a pretty big move since a lot of people are already used to seeing Aikman alongside Joe Buck fore the network’s NFL coverage.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Good news for Watson?

Leading up to the NFL trade deadline last November, the Miami Dolphins were heavily involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans for former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, (...)
NFL
NESN

FOX Reportedly Will Consider These Candidates To Replace Troy Aikman

Joe Buck reportedly will have a new partner in the broadcast booth for the 2022 NFL season. Buck’s longtime partner, Troy Aikman, is on the verge of leaving FOX for ESPN, according to a New York Post report. Aikman, who also was rumored to be in the mix for a broadcast job with Amazon, reportedly will join the Worldwide Leader’s “Monday Night Football” team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Did Aaron Rodgers just drop subtle hint on Packers’ future?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision on his playing future is perhaps the biggest storyline in the NFL offseason. Rodgers’ decision could single-handedly change the landscape of the NFL, whether he is traded to another team or opts to return to Green Bay. The Packers star has...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

49ers could make surprising decision with QB situation?

It has widely been assumed that the San Francisco 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but some feel they would be better off keeping the veteran for one more year. That outcome may still be in play. ESPN’s Adam Schefter spoke about the Garoppolo situation with Ari Meirov of...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Drew Brees linked to another network after Troy Aikman news

Troy Aikman’s reported departure from FOX Sports to ESPN for “Monday Night Football” could lead to some major moves among NFL broadcasters, including Drew Brees. Brees, who joined NBC as a “Sunday Night Football” analyst after his retirement from the NFL, is mentioned in Andrew Marchand of the New York Post’s updated report about the Aikman news:
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Beloved Vikings QB Lands on His Feet Again

A preseason Minnesota Vikings god goes back on his throne – in the USFL. The folklorish Kyle Sloter was drafted this week by the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL’s 2022 Draft. The USFL was active for three years in the 1980s, going dormant for almost 40 years...
NFL
247Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Daniel Jeremiah predicts every first-round selection

The latest NFL Mock Draft 2022 is filled with some surprises, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who updated his projections for every first-round selection this week. Plenty of stars shined at the Senior Bowl and they shot up the boards. Finding the next great quarterback is a huge objective for most NFL franchise, but the 2022 NFL Draft is not expected to be stocked with heavy-hitting quarterbacks. Jeremiah only has two signal-callers make the Day 1 cut.
NFL
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson will not finish his career with the Seattle Seahawks I THE HERD

Russell Wilson is reportedly frustrated in Seattle, making his future with the Seahawks a question mark. Last year, Russ was reportedly interested in being traded to the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, and Dallas Cowboys prior to this year's news for each squad. Colin Cowherd explains why Russ will not finish his career in Seattle and shares his top three ideal destinations for the quarterback.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Is Now Imminent

Earlier in the week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a bunch of “Monday Night Gratitude” media on Instagram, stirring the pot for the masses on his impending career decision. Rodgers, 38, will either retire, request a trade to a different team, or play for the Packers...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees, Sean Payton both rumored for same job, but it’s not for Saints

It’s not only every single team in the NFL that is preparing for the 2022 season by addressing any and all issues on their roster. As it turns out, even television networks are embroiled in what appears to be an all-out bidding war for some of the most highly-coveted NFL analysts in the market. A couple of New Orleans Saints icons have popped up on this most-wanted list, with Drew Brees and Sean Payton emerging as some of the hottest free agents available.
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
949
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy