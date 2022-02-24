Kmart Is Down to Only Four Stores Left in the U.S.

One of my fondest memories as a child was perusing Kmart for video games and action figures. Sadly, its prominence has steadily been declining over the past few decades and as of now, only four stores remain in the entire United States.

Once a retail giant, Kmart used to tout more than 2,000 stores nationwide, but that number has dwindled to four. According to Daily Mail, Kmart’s remaining locations number two in New Jersey, one on Long Island, New York, and the final in Miami, Florida. Experts attribute the decline to being unable to keep up with Walmart and Target’s low prices. Additionally, the internet and social media have become something we use daily and the chain never found a way to uniquely brand itself.

Ben Shutlz, a graduate student in public history at the University of Wisconsin gave his thoughts after studying Kmart’s history extensively. He states it aimed to be “so bland that nobody felt it was uninviting. It was a place that could be common to everyone. Their big problem came when they “tried to change their image” because they “didn’t have an image.”

Ken Nisch, chairman of brand strategy and retail design firm JGA, feels similarly and thinks technology was the final nail in its coffin. “Kmart fell behind in technology and logistics. They were at a point where they could never catch up again.”

Kmart’s diminished market presence began around the turn of the century. Since then, it filed for bankruptcy twice. Its global profit margins continued to harshly fall too, being $49 billion in 2005 to a mere $3.26 billion in 2020. On top of that, its shares have remained at less than one cent since October 2021. Conversely, Target’s stock price yesterday was $194 and Walmart’s was at $136

Sears Officially Closed its Last Department Store in the Company’s Home State Last Year

Kmart is the only former retail presence lately to feel the sting of closing its stores. Last year, Sears officially closed its last department store, and in the company’s own home state no less.

CNN Business reported last September Sears closed its last department store in Illinois. This happens to be the state where their first retail store opened all the way back in 1925. However, this isn’t the end of Sears. Transformco acquired Sears Holdings after it filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and plans to redevelop it.

“We intend to reinvigorate and maximize the value of the real estate while enhancing the consumer experience with popular retailers that fit the regional draw of Woodfield Mall,” said Scott Carr, president of Transformco Real Estate.

Company representatives state they intend to operate smaller stores resembling Sears Hometown Stores scattered around Illinois.