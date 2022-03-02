LIVE WEBCAMS IN KYIV: Russian forces close in on Ukrainian capital

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Above is a live look at Maidan Nezalezhnosti -- or Independence Square -- in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, where Russian forces appear to be heading toward, according to satellite imagery. Elsewhere in the country fighting continues.

"They are killing people and transforming peaceful cities into military targets," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. "That's villainous and will never be forgiven."

Below are live views elsewhere in Kyiv and Ukraine.