SSFC Spotlight: Paxten Aaronson primed for breakout season with Philadelphia Union

Loons coach Adrian Heath said Thursday there could be a game-time decision or two on players' availability Saturday. But five players, including four likely starters, were listed as questionable on the club's injury report Friday: F Abu Danladi (thigh), D Chase Gasper (head), MF Jacori Hayes (thigh), D Romain Metanire (thigh) and captain/MF Wil Trapp. F Patrick Weah (knee) is out. … The noon game Central time is this MLS season's first, but it's not nationally televised. The only national TV game Saturday is the New England-Portland game at 6:30 p.m. on Fox. … The teams have met four times since Minnesota United entered MLS in 2017. The Loons are 1-2-1 with their lone victory coming 3-2 last October at Allianz Field. Three of the four games have been played in Minnesota. The Union won 5-1 in the only game played in Philadelphia, at Subaru Park in October 2018.

MLS ・ 4 HOURS AGO