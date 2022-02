An almost 45-year-old story comes to an end this fall with Halloween Ends, the third installment of the current Halloween trilogy, which continues directly out of the original Halloween, directed by John Carpenter in 1978. As the title indicates, it is meant to be the end of the story, and it picks up exactly where last year’s Halloween Kills left off, with Michael Myers’ rampage through Haddonfield continuing unabated, despite the best efforts of an angry mob of his victims’ survivors roaming the streets looking to take him out once and for all.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO