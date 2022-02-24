Elden Ring: How to beat Radahn

The third boss battle in our playthrough, Radahn, whom you probably recognize from early Elden Ring trailers, can be actually challenged at any given moment at Redmane Castle on the Caelid map – it’s East from where you start your adventure.

Despite not receiving a full transformation during the boss battle, which is not technically on two different phases as with Rennala, Radahn is particularly tough to beat, and possibly the first boss that will take you some time to overcome in Elden Ring. Fear not, though, we’re here to help.

How to beat Radahn

First of all, you’ll have to choose whether to face Radahn with or without your horse, Torrent. The answer is less obvious than expected, but just know that he is on a mount too, even if you don’t get to see it very often. So, our suggestion is you ask for Torrent’s help in this massive task, and be on your mount when the actual boss battle kicks off.

At the beginning of the fight, Radahn will throw some dark darts at you twice. When that happens, you’ll need to stay under cover, taking advantage of the wood blocks you find on the battlefield. As soon as you change cover, summon all the NPCs you can, since they will fight alongside you and will prove quite useful. Make sure they’re always nearby and, if they die, summon them again as soon as possible. They’ll be able to distract the boss, hit him hard, and heal you

When moving from cover to cover, go East, and get gradually close to Radahn. After the second dark darts barrage he throws at you, get on Torrent so you can move faster and make sure you spend most of the time behind him. Hit him as many times as you can, before leaving him some time to deploy several radial attacks you’ll want to dodge.

Radahn, phase 2

Once you’ve reached the second half of his health bar, round 2 starts. Radahn will disappear from the screen for a few seconds, and will shoot like a meteor to the ground (run away as quick as you can, otherwise you’ll be hit). Here your strategy doesn’t really need to change, just make sure to jump over the energy blasts the boss will throw to the ground every now and then.

Don’t stay too far from him – doing so, you’ll skip those little but very annoying energy balls he’ll hurl against you, that will follow wherever you go and cause some serious damage. If that happens, the only thing you can do so you don’t get hit is find shelter.

Keep summoning fighters, and hit whenever you can. Stay close to him and don’t rush the fight, as every now and then you’ll just have to leave him be, so he can use his best attacks on your poor summons rather than against you. You’ll notice that, when attacking from your horse, you could not manage to hit him. If that happens, just change your attack’s side, using LB/L1 instead of RB/R1, so you can attack from the left, instead.

Upon beating Radahn in Elden Ring you’ll obtain a Great Rune that will allow you to keep progressing through the main story, his Remembrance, which you can sell at any vendor or bring to Finger Reader Enia for additional perks and bonuses, and 70,000 Runes that you can put to good use upgrading your character’s skills.

Written by Paolo Sirio on behalf of GLHF.