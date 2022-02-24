ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring: How to beat Radahn

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQTrY_0eO70fyB00

The third boss battle in our playthrough, Radahn, whom you probably recognize from early Elden Ring trailers, can be actually challenged at any given moment at Redmane Castle on the Caelid map – it’s East from where you start your adventure.

Despite not receiving a full transformation during the boss battle, which is not technically on two different phases as with Rennala, Radahn is particularly tough to beat, and possibly the first boss that will take you some time to overcome in Elden Ring. Fear not, though, we’re here to help.

How to beat Radahn

First of all, you’ll have to choose whether to face Radahn with or without your horse, Torrent. The answer is less obvious than expected, but just know that he is on a mount too, even if you don’t get to see it very often. So, our suggestion is you ask for Torrent’s help in this massive task, and be on your mount when the actual boss battle kicks off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYIZD_0eO70fyB00

At the beginning of the fight, Radahn will throw some dark darts at you twice. When that happens, you’ll need to stay under cover, taking advantage of the wood blocks you find on the battlefield. As soon as you change cover, summon all the NPCs you can, since they will fight alongside you and will prove quite useful. Make sure they’re always nearby and, if they die, summon them again as soon as possible. They’ll be able to distract the boss, hit him hard, and heal you

When moving from cover to cover, go East, and get gradually close to Radahn. After the second dark darts barrage he throws at you, get on Torrent so you can move faster and make sure you spend most of the time behind him. Hit him as many times as you can, before leaving him some time to deploy several radial attacks you’ll want to dodge.

Radahn, phase 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xv1I5_0eO70fyB00

Once you’ve reached the second half of his health bar, round 2 starts. Radahn will disappear from the screen for a few seconds, and will shoot like a meteor to the ground (run away as quick as you can, otherwise you’ll be hit). Here your strategy doesn’t really need to change, just make sure to jump over the energy blasts the boss will throw to the ground every now and then.

Don’t stay too far from him – doing so, you’ll skip those little but very annoying energy balls he’ll hurl against you, that will follow wherever you go and cause some serious damage. If that happens, the only thing you can do so you don’t get hit is find shelter.

Keep summoning fighters, and hit whenever you can. Stay close to him and don’t rush the fight, as every now and then you’ll just have to leave him be, so he can use his best attacks on your poor summons rather than against you. You’ll notice that, when attacking from your horse, you could not manage to hit him. If that happens, just change your attack’s side, using LB/L1 instead of RB/R1, so you can attack from the left, instead.

Upon beating Radahn in Elden Ring you’ll obtain a Great Rune that will allow you to keep progressing through the main story, his Remembrance, which you can sell at any vendor or bring to Finger Reader Enia for additional perks and bonuses, and 70,000 Runes that you can put to good use upgrading your character’s skills.

Written by Paolo Sirio on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Elden Ring guide: Everything you need to survive the Lands Between

If you're looking for an Elden Ring guide, you're in the right place. As with most Souls games, there's a lot to take in when you first step into the Lands Between. Not only are you expected to overcome notoriously tricky enemies and bosses, but there are also a number of weapons to choose from, as well as myriad collectibles that can make your perilous journey a little easier.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring guide: Ordina Liturgical Town puzzle – light the four statues in the evergoal

Once you’ve obtained both parts of the Haligtree Secret Medallion (see our guide at that link), you can use the Grand Lift of Rold to enter a whole new area in Elden Ring – the Consecrated Snowfield. Make your way through the blizzard and you’ll eventually come upon the Ordina Liturgical Town, where a puzzle awaits. In this guide, we’ll talk you through it.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring: Character Respec and Larval Tear locations

You can, in fact, respec your character in Elden Ring. To go a step further, you can freely change everything about your appearance other than your gender. Changing your appearance can be done for free as soon as you have access to the NPC that will provide these services, but respecing your stats is a more complicated affair, requiring Larval Tears, a fairly rare item.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
PC Gamer

Do not 'Try Jumping': a beginner's reference to Elden Ring messages

Survive the Lands Between with these Elden Ring guides. As a veteran Souls-liker, I've just internalized the series' more baffling quirks. It can be easy to forget how truly weird and surprising some basic elements of these games are. One feature that can be a sticking point for some first-time players is the messaging system.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Where to Find Map Fragments in Elden Ring

Finding map fragments in Elden Ring may not be an absolute essential to completing the game, but it sure does help when it comes to navigating the world. Here's where to find them, allowing you to fill out your map with details beyond Sites of Grace. How to Update the...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Playing Elden Ring? Bring a notebook

FromSoftware’s newest game, Elden Ring, brings the Dark Souls game formula into an open world, giving players a vast map to explore and dozens of characters to interact with. What the game doesn’t provide is a standard open-world video game quest log, nor does it fill up your in-game map with icons pointing to quests and side missions, the way an Assassin’s Creed or Far Cry game might. That means if you want to remember which NPC told you to go to which location to deliver some item to another NPC, you better pay very close attention to their request.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dbltap.com

Where to Buy Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

Wondering where to buy Smithing Stones in Elden Ring? Here's what you need to know. Somber Smithing Stones are a special type of material used to upgrade unique weapons and shields, making them valuable commodities out in the Lands Between. With vast landscapes to explore and deadly enemies to encounter, it's important to ensure you're as prepared as you can be to delay your inevitable demise for as long as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Should you accept Melina's accord in Elden Ring or refuse?

You'll meet the Elden Ring Melina character early, but do you accept or refuse her accord? This self proclaimed Finger Maiden makes her offer when three Sites of Graces have been visited, whereupon she'll appear and have a proposition for you. But should you accept it or refuse? When you meet her in the game, you'll have barely been playing an hour or two, and it might not be clear if she's to be trusted, or what implications her offer makes.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to unlock the Carian Study Hall in Elden Ring

If you're wondering how to unlock the Elden Ring Carian Study Hall, this guide has you covered. After you defeated Rennala of the Full Moon at the Raya Lucaria Academy, you might well have wanted to unlock her Elden Ring Great Rune at the Divine Tower of Liuria, in the east of the region.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

All the Elden Ring main bosses required to beat the story

All the Elden Ring main bosses required to beat the story campaign will take you through a pretty rough journey on their own, a cabal of irritable demigods who take real issue with your exploration of the Lands Between. There's dozens more bosses than just these ones, optional or highly-recommended enemies spread throughout Elden Ring, but if you're focused on purely the critical path, we can show you what lies ahead. Here's all the Elden Ring main bosses required for you to beat the story.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Elden Ring beginner’s guide: 8 tips and tricks to get started

The Lands Between is an uncharted wonderland of secrets, dangers, and surprises. Mixing the tight combat mechanics, satisfying level design, and tough boss mechanics with an impressive open-world makes Elden Ring the crowning achievement of developer FromSoftware. There are many folks who might be interested in giving this game a shot but are unsure whether or not they will be able to enjoy it, considering the reputation the devs have earned for making difficult games that demand from their players. On the other hand, those who love that challenge may not be prepared for all the new systems this game brings.
VIDEO GAMES
Thrillist

'Elden Ring' Is a Bloody Good Time

You're galloping over a shallow lake when a dragon the size of a house swoops down from the heavens, crushing spindly trees beneath its scaly bulk. You mash the button to dig your heels into your horse's flank, and the sorcerous steed, Torrent, charges toward the maw of death. You leap off in time to slash the dragon's snarling, smoldering face, then roll through its counterattack and hack at its ankles a few times. As the air around the beast begins to crackle, you remount and disengage just in time to avoid the billowing flames—and yet another link in a never-ending chain of deaths.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Should you take the plunge at the start of Elden Ring?

At the very start of Elden Ring, players with decision paralysis would already be challenged: should you take the plunge at the start of the game?. There won’t be any big repercussions, either way, so you can safely decide for yourself. So, to avoid any spoilers, you can go ahead and decide for yourself if you want to take the plunge or not.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Woman’s video showing how long it took for her Covid tests to turn positive goes viral: ‘Keep testing’

A writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has urged her social media followers to “keep testing” after she explained how she waited 11 days for a positive test result after her partner became infectious. Explaining the situation in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Ariel Dumas said it began when her partner tested for Covid on 10 December with a PCR test, and was positive. He did not find out his result until 14 December. She said she took at-home “rapid” tests on 13 and 14 December which were were negative, but that she also began experiencing Covid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring merchant locations and their special stock

Elden Ring merchant locations are all over the place, ranging from common crossroads to hidden catacombs nobody's walked through in years. These merchants often have common stock - arrows and crossbow bolts of some sort - but also sell a variety of unique items specific to that merchant, or special items rare enough you'll want to know where to find them. That's why we'll show you where to find all the Elden Ring merchant locations below, as well as any stock they have that's worthy of attention.
ECONOMY
SVG

Elden Ring Was More Epic In The 90s

Nostalgia in video games is a pretty important selling factor for some franchises. People, especially those who have been playing games for a long time, love to revisit their roots. While "Elden Ring" came out for the first time on PlayStation 5, that didn't stop one animator from imagining what the game would have looked like if it was released on the PlayStation 1, which was cutting edge tech from 1994 to 2000, when the PlayStation 2 was released. Just as critics were enthralled with "Elden Ring" on the PlayStation 5, people fell in love with the "demake" of the game in the fan-made PS1 trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Character stats and attributes

In this Elden Ring guide, we’ll help you understand the eight stats (or attributes) — Vigor, Mind, Endurance, Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, Faith, and Arcane — that define your character. Your character’s starting attributes are determined by the class you choose during character creation. You’ll have the choice...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy