Grand Opening Filled W/ Cookies, Bath Bombs Coming To Bismarck

The title of this story alone attempts to warm your heart. I took a drive over to East Broadway in Bismarck this morning and on an extra frigid morning, I proceeded to park our company vehicle about a block away, I nearly froze my hands ( because I'm a dope and...
I can't say that I have, I am from San Diego, California, however, I once had a Fargo/Moorhead native tell me that he felt you had to have lived in North Dakota for at least ten years before you can start acting like a local ( whatever that means ). The question I ask of you is what inspires you the most about living here? Of course, it's hard to relate to that, if you have never lived anywhere else. You obviously have nothing to compare it to.
Readers Digest, you know the little magazine that used to be found in nearly every Dentist or Doctors waiting rooms, just came out with "The Coolest Secret Location Spot" in each state. Hmmm, what could it be? If it's secret, it's got to be something that very few people know...
I didn't plan for this to happen during my air shift, but the topic of how expensive everything has become came up yesterday. Listeners were calling me and the app chat messages were flying in. One lady said she could no longer afford to buy meat for her family. Steak, chicken, and even hamburger are ridiculously priced. About the only thing my family buys anymore is pork. I think I've had one steak in the last six months and that's because I splurged on Valentine's Day. Another lady from Bismarck told me on air that she's become a vegetarian without even realizing it.
Old man Winter might be hangin' on this winter season. Something tells me this won't be the last snowstorm we'll go through this season. However, hopefully, there won't be many more. As we dig out from the four inches of snow we received in the Bismarck Mandan area the last couple of days, you should keep this in mind from the city of Bismarck.
Or maybe not, I don't know you that well. But I do know that Jumped Up indoor fun park is now for sale. The business is currently located at 2390 East Bismarck Expressway. The sale posting on Zillow has it listed at $158,000. A reminder that the sale is for...
The North Dakota Game and Fish has opened up the electronic posting of land now on their website. The enrollment period to do so is open through Friday, July 1st, 2022. If landowners want their land to be electronically posted for the upcoming fall hunting seasons, they must do so before July 1st.
We've all been there. You are worshiping the porcelain God, and you say to yourself or maybe even out loud, "I'M NEVER DRINKING AGAIN." I recently asked my listeners on our Facebook page and on-air, which alcohol made you sick and made you never want to drink again?. That sure...
Did you know that there are AirBNBs in North Dakota? I had no idea until I read about Apple Creek Cottage and Hobby Farm, just a few miles outside of Bismarck. The concept of the place is that guests can get a little taste of farm life in North Dakota while staying at a Pinterest-perfect home. Then, I learned that there are actually quite a few people in the community who are offering up their beautiful places for visitors.
There are certain intersections in Bismarck you need to pay extra attention to. I know how it is when we are out and about driving the same route to work five days a week, we are pretty much on autopilot mode, and this is when it can become dangerous. We expect everyone driving out on the roads to be paying attention and it's easy to take that for granted. But there is one intersection in Bismarck that leaves zero room for any error.
Summer is officially here, and that means wedding season is, too! And, with so few months of truly beautiful weather in North Dakota, most people want to set their dates before all the best ones book up! And the open time slots are really booking up fast this year. According...
Preparation is underway for summer fun in Bismarck-Mandan. Soon enough, the weather will be warmer and the days will be longer. Warmer weather and longer days mean fun outdoor activities, fun, and events. And Bismarck-Mandan's favorite outdoor theater just made a big announcement for summer 2022. Sleepy Hollow Theatre &...
What's the old saying? "The best way to a man's heart is through his stomach?" Something like that. I had read something on the internet about "heart-shaped steaks" as the perfect Valentine's dinner for couples who want to avoid the hassle of trying to find a restaurant to dine out at and just eat at home.
North Dakota is not the ideal state for trailer/mobile home parks? Often brutally cold winters lead to costly broken pipes and other assorted issues that could cause you to break the bank. Trailer homeowners soon realize the importance of good heat tape. With that being said, North Dakota does have...
I loved this idea and the name they chose is absolutely perfect. Let me ask you this if you had a chance to own a plow, and I mean a HUGE plow that could roam the streets of Bismarck with ease, first of all, would you give it a name? I certainly would, and this is where creativity starts. For me, I wouldn't name it "Cream Puff" ( no offense Cream Puff fans ). The North Dakota Department of Transportation recently went on a campaign to see who could come up with the most suitable name, or should I say names.
I have read about more local accidents this past winter that I can recall in the last past 8 years. I have now lived in North Dakota for eight years, so I can longer refer to myself as a "rookie" out here, I am aware of just how quickly the weather can change, and with the temperatures climbing, basic common sense will tell you that the snow and ice will melt. This is where it can get dangerous, for I have experienced many times how treacherous and slippy the conditions of the roads can turn. This of course can lead to unforeseen accidents, which then eventually those people affected will spew out their frustrations on social media about how certain people are not doing their jobs good enough. The City of Bismarck workers who are responsible for our city roads.
The Elbow Room in Bismarck is partnering with a local food truck. Calling all food truck fans, a local food truck has found a permanent parking spot in Bismarck. Mabel's All Day just announced that they will be serving food at the Elbow Room beginning Monday, February 7, 2022. Today, they are open from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM, and then they will be open from 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM through Saturday.
It can be hard to keep your car clean in the winter. Even though there are things to love about winter, it can be terrible for cars. And we have had so many storms and downright deadly cold winter days that it has not really been easy to keep a car clean. But did you know you should actually protect your vehicle's exterior by keeping it clean in the winter?
This story intrigued me the second I realized that a woman had more than just personal gain in mind. A sad past has not, and will never be forgotten for Crystal Andersen, a Fargo woman who has her sights set on winning $25,000 in a contest put on by a magazine. Crystal knows there are people out there that worked so hard in trying to find her missing mom. The only recollection she has of her are from pictures together of her when she was very little. We are talking about over 30 years that her mom Mary Lynn Anderson went missing in Wyoming, according to valleynewslive.com. Eventually the reality of her mom came to an end when the news was presented to her that she was buried as a "Jane Doe" back in 1983. Valleynewslive.com reported that "Her family brought her mom’s remains back home and laid her to rest, but the case investigating her death remains open. So far, there are still no leads on what happened to her"
Giving Hearts Day comes early thanks to Gate City Bank. So many individuals and businesses step up every year for Giving Hearts Day and hopefully, this year will be bigger than ever before. It's a 24-hour event raising funds for nearly 550 charities across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Since it launched in 2008, big-hearted donors have dug deep and come up with more than $112 million which goes directly to these wonderful charities. This year there are 550 participating charities- click for the full list here.
I'm trying really hard not to jump the gun here ( whatever the heck that means) Today is the seventh of February, the high is supposed to be around 46 degrees. Now I have lived out here in North Dakota ( eight years now ) not to fall into a trap believing that our cold weather is behind us, BUT I can let you know that 5 GREAT things WILL be happening soon in Bismarck/Mandan. This is something you can plan on, and even practice at for the most part. I'll explain more on that in just a bit.
