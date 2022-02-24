Real Sociedad v RB Leipzig Live Commentary, 24/02/2022

Crystal Palace vs Burnley is an intriguing clash in south London on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams are buoyed by midweek wins. Patrick Vieira was a relieved man after Palace won 4-1 at Watford in midweek as that was the Eagles’ first win of 2022 and they are now battling for a top 10 finish. After a good run in the fall of 2021, Palace had fallen off in recent months. However, they did lose Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate to the Africa Cup of Nations. All three are back and Zaha scored two beauties late on to seal the win at Watford. He holds the key to Palace pushing for a top 10 finish.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO