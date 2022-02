Manchester United are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, Watford have only one victory in all competitions since November. Yet the reverse fixture was Watford’s 4-1 win under Claudio Ranieri that resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s sacking and the hiring of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. Watford now also have a new coach – Roy Hodgson – and in the fight against relegation, he would dearly love to complete his team’s home-and-away double over United. Jamie Jackson.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO