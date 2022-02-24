Trading LeBron James is the quickest way to fix the Lakers I THE HERD

Reports have been coming out of Los Angeles indicating that LeBron James is not happy with the Lakers—and it could lead to war. Throughout the 2021-22 season, there’s been rumors emanating from the Lakers locker room and front office about tension within the organization. The leaks range from the potential replacement of Frank Vogel with Kurt Rambis to LeBron’s discontent with the organization due to his limiting contract.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO