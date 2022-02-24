ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Sports Betting Exchange Partners with Penn National Gaming Inc. in Louisiana

By Site Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Sporttrade, a Philadelphia-based sports betting exchange, has announced strategic partnerships with Penn National Gaming Inc. in Louisiana and Caesars Entertainment Inc. in Indiana, pending regulatory approval. The agreements follow Sporttrade’s recent expansion efforts into both New Jersey and Colorado. Following regulatory approval, Sporttrade’s differentiated sports betting exchange platform will...

Benzinga

Penn National Gaming Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Penn National Gaming PENN. And retail traders should...
WJTV 12

March 1-7 recognized as Weights and Measures Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will recognized the week of March 1-7, 2022, as Weights and Measures Week. These dates are designated every year to commemorate President John Adams’ signing of the first United States weights and measures law on March 2, 1799. NCWM Chairman Ivan Hankins of […]
MarketWatch

Penn National Gaming hired more than 3,600 employees in 2021, but the workforce was still well below 2019 level

Penn National Gaming Inc. PENN, -2.41% disclosed that its 2021 workforce grew by about 20% from 2020, but remained about 22% below its workforce in pre-pandemic 2019. In the gaming and e-sports companies 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday, the company said it had 21,973 full- and part-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2021, compared with 18,321 employees at the end of 2020. The company had 4,341 active employees represented by unions last year, up 56% from the year before. At the end of 2019, the company had 28,300 employees, with 5,900 represented unions. Also in the 2021 10-K, Penn National said it was subject to various legal and administrative legal proceedings, but believes it has "adequate" insurance coverage to mitigate the risk of losses, and therefore believes the resolution of the legal matters won't have a material adverse effect on financial results. The stock, which fell 1.5% in morning trading, had tumbled 40.0% in 2021 after rocketing 237.9% in 2020. In comparison, the S&P 500.
