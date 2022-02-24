Sports Betting Exchange Partners with Penn National Gaming Inc. in Louisiana
PHILADELPHIA — Sporttrade, a Philadelphia-based sports betting exchange, has announced strategic partnerships with Penn National Gaming Inc. in Louisiana and Caesars Entertainment Inc. in Indiana, pending regulatory approval. The agreements follow Sporttrade’s recent expansion efforts into both New Jersey and Colorado. Following regulatory approval, Sporttrade’s differentiated sports betting exchange platform will...www.bizneworleans.com
