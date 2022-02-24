ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Wintry weather overnight leads to potentially dangerous Friday morning commute

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

Snow and ice during the overnight hours will cause potential problems on the state’s roadways Friday morning.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the ice will be the major concern with this storm. He says that there should not be much snow accumulation, but that the ice and sleet will make any untreated roads or walkways particularly dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtGSq_0eO6qLC900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46i2Dc_0eO6qLC900

The precipitation will last into Friday morning. Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X88eT_0eO6qLC900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhSzi_0eO6qLC900

The precipitation will continue into Friday morning. Gov. Phil Murphy is urging all state residents to stay off the roads Friday morning if possible. Any drivers who must be out are urged to use caution. The wintry weather should clear out by the afternoon. Daytime temperatures should be in the high-30s, with overnight temperatures in the upper-teens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7Cx4_0eO6qLC900

Saturday will see cloudy skies with some sunshine. Daytime highs are expected to be in the upper-30s. Saturday night is expected to see mostly clear skies, with overnight lows around 20 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with some clouds in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be around 45 degrees. Overnight lows will be around 21 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Monday is expected to see mostly clear skies with daytime highs around 32 degrees. Some clouds will develop by Monday night, with overnight lows around 18 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPs4c_0eO6qLC900

News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

