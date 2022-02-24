STORM WATCH: Wintry weather overnight leads to potentially dangerous Friday morning commute

Snow and ice during the overnight hours will cause potential problems on the state’s roadways Friday morning.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the ice will be the major concern with this storm. He says that there should not be much snow accumulation, but that the ice and sleet will make any untreated roads or walkways particularly dangerous.

The precipitation will last into Friday morning. Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees.

The precipitation will continue into Friday morning. Gov. Phil Murphy is urging all state residents to stay off the roads Friday morning if possible. Any drivers who must be out are urged to use caution. The wintry weather should clear out by the afternoon. Daytime temperatures should be in the high-30s, with overnight temperatures in the upper-teens.

Saturday will see cloudy skies with some sunshine. Daytime highs are expected to be in the upper-30s. Saturday night is expected to see mostly clear skies, with overnight lows around 20 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with some clouds in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be around 45 degrees. Overnight lows will be around 21 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Monday is expected to see mostly clear skies with daytime highs around 32 degrees. Some clouds will develop by Monday night, with overnight lows around 18 degrees.