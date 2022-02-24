ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Viewsroom: Russia and Ukraine, Credit Suisse woes

By Peter Thal Larsen
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cf7Lu_0eO6nGSd00

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As President Vladimir Putin launches the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two and the West prepares its response, Dasha Afanasieva and Gina Chon discuss what comes next. And Liam Proud explains how an embarrassing data leak is the Swiss bank’s latest headache.

Follow @peter_tl on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

export const sampleFunction = props => props.isValid ? props.value : props.error;

Editing by Sharon Lam

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Thomson Reuters#European#Swiss#Peter Tl#Twitter
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
GV Wire

War in Ukraine Would Force Israel to Get off the Fence

If Vladimir Putin orders his forces into Ukraine, Israel may be harmed in several ways, since it has always struggled to maintain its policy of straddling the fence in regional conflicts involving Russia. An invasion will entail extremely harsh sanctions on Russia by the West, including halting the purchase of...
MILITARY
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

329K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy