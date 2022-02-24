Mississippi State looking to start improbable run against Vanderbilt, Pippen Jr.

Mississippi State will have its hands full Saturday with Vanderbilt ‘s Scotty Pippen Jr., the SEC's leading scorer at almost 20 points a game. AP | File

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s Ben Howland made clear the path ahead for his team as it has failed to meet its expectations this season.

To make the NCAA Tournament, Howland said, Mississippi State (16-12, 7-8 SEC) will need to win the SEC Tournament.

Those are lofty goals with teams such as Auburn and Kentucky in the conference, but perhaps a touch dramatic. Mississippi State will need to beat a team such as No. 3 Auburn, but it doesn’t necessarily involve a conference tournament title.

MSU has three regular-season games remaining, starting noon Saturday at home against Vanderbilt (14-13, 6-9). That’s followed up next week with matchups against Auburn and at Texas A&M before the conference tournament gets underway in Tampa, Florida.

Winning out the regular season with a pair of wins in the SEC tournament would put Mississippi State at 21 wins on the season. That would put the Bulldogs firmly on the bubble, but they’d be back in the conversation pending the results of other bubble teams.

Now, hypotheticals typically require unrealistic results. For Mississippi State, that would mean taking down a top-10 opponent. The Bulldogs are 0-2 in such games this season.

That would require picking up a pair of Quadrant 1 wins. State is 2-8 in such games.

That would require winning at least five-consecutive games. State’s longest win streak this season was four when it played the likes of Montana and Detroit Mercy.

Scouting Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt’s hopes at making a late run toward the bubble conversation likely popped Saturday with a heartbreaking loss at home against No. 24 Alabama.

Similar to State, Vanderbilt has just two Quadrant 1 wins this season and has failed to make the most of a star guard on its roster.

Scotty Pippen Jr. leads the SEC with 19.7 points per game — nearly two points better than MSU’s Iverson Molinar who ranks third.

Pippen hasn’t earned the NBA attention some would expect, but in SEC play he has been among the most difficult players to guard when driving to the basket.

He has scored at least 24 points in each of his last four games, including 26 against Alabama where he was 14 of 18 from the charity stripe.