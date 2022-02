We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s tough for me to make a big purchase. I like to think about it for weeks, months, maybe years. Or, more likely, I just continue to drop hints in the hopes someone (my husband) gets whatever it is for me. However, there is one pricey appliance that I would buy over and over again: a June Oven. While Wirecutter gave it a nay and America’s Test Kitchen gave it a yay, I personally love it so much that I convinced my parents and my aunt to buy one, both of whom have the same anti-spending predilection as me.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO