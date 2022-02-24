Basketball Regional Finals Postponed

On Thursday, Maine McDonald’s annual High School Senior Basketball Games and the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches announced the 2022 Maine High School basketball Senior All-star teams, All-State Academic Teams and All-Star Coaches. Girls AA/A/B North. Alyssa Redman, Cony. Brooklyn Alexander, Oxford Hills. Camryn Neal, Hampden Academy. Faith Sjoberg,...
HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored eight points in 12 minutes Friday night, returning from a left knee injury that kept her out for more than two months and helping No. 7 UConn to a 93-38 rout of St. John's. The reigning national player of the...
Senior guard Tray Swygeart had a double-double Wednesday to help lead Collinsville to a 47-29 victory against Belleville West in an Illinois Class 4A Granite City Regional boys basketball semifinal. The Kahoks (22-5) stretched their winning streak to 17 games and advanced to face Southwestern Conference rival Belleville East (19-11)...
On Thursday, some region tournaments came to an end while others got underway, with a pair of teams punching their tickets to the state tournament next week. Thursday Basketball Scores:(G) #1 Shiloh Christian 67, #3 Central McLean 53 – Skyhawks advance to State Tournament(G) #2 Beulah 60, #5 Mott-Regent 59 – Miners advance to State […]
Normally the last Saturday of Tourney Week is Championship Saturday, but with the postponements of the Class C semifinals on Friday, Saturday has turned into Super Saturday, with 8 games scheduled. There will be 2 sessions, with the morning session including the Class D and B Girls and Boys Regional Finals and then the 2nd session including all 4 Class C semifinals.
The big games are back and gyms will be filling up Friday night across the area for regional championship games in all classes. Here is a Weekend Forecast — IHSA regional edition — previewing the best games with some picks in regional championship play. Riverside-Brookfield (22-5) vs. Oak...
Grab your headgear ... or in this case, device of choice. As the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics wrestling postseason continues, fans can watch the action from the comfort of home. On Saturday, NJ.com will broadcast the final rounds from two region wrestling tournaments. The action will be available to watch LIVE and...
Charlie Houghton’s mid-range shot — a mix of pull-up jumpers and fade-aways — has stuck out to Dirigo coach Cody St. Germain and has become a huge part of Houghton’s game. The 6-foot-4 junior has expanded his game out from under the hoop to the mid-range...
The undefeated (21-0) #1 Ellsworth Boy's Basketball Team will play the #2 Orono Red Riots on Saturday afternoon, February 26th at 2:15 p.m. for the Class B Northern Maine Championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio,...
BANGOR, Maine — A second-half scoring explosion catapulted the No. 2 Orono boys to a 56-39 victory over No. 11 John Bapst Wednesday evening in a Class B North semifinal. Orono (18-3 overall) advances to the Class B North championship, 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Cross Insurance Center.
The Oregon School Activities Association will host wrestling state championships across different high schools around the state Saturday and Sunday. For the first time in two years, Eugene-area wrestlers will compete this Saturday and Sunday at the Class 6A championships at Sandy High School. Saturday's 5A tournament will be held at Ridgeview.
KALAMAZOO — Once Macomb Dakota got on a roll Friday afternoon, there was no stopping them. Dakota eliminated Bedford 49-13 in the Division 1 state team wrestling quarterfinal match in Kalamazoo, scoring 40 straight points after Bedford took an early 13-3 lead.
It wouldn't be a High School Basketball Tournament without a snowstorm! Friday's snowstorm has resulted in a postponement of games in Bangor on Friday, February 25th and a total reconfiguration of Saturday's schedule. The updated Saturday schedule is now as follows. 9 a.m. Class D Girl's Championship #2 Wisdom vs....
The #2 Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated the #3 Skowhegan River Hawks 58-30 at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday, February 23rd in the Class A Semifinals. The 2 teams had split their series in the regular season. Brewer jumped out to a 14-10 lead at the end of the...
Gutsy.
That’s, no doubt, what Butler coach Cervantes Boddy is calling it.
His Bulldogs, carrying the No. 2 seed on the road to Atlanta knocked off defending Class AA champion Pace Academy 60-56. It caused Butler's 12-year head coach to wax proud about his team's performance.
...
At the outset of the high school basketball season, defending Class B North champ Hermon and Penobscot County neighbor and rival Old Town were the favorites to reach the regional final. And that has come to fruition. The 20-1 Old Town Coyotes and 18-2 Hermon Hawks split during the regular...
The Husson women’s basketball team will seek its sixth straight North Atlantic Conference title and NCAA Tournament berth on Saturday when it travels to New York to face SUNY Poly at 2 p.m. Husson won the NAC’s Eastern Division title while SUNY Poly won the West Division. This...
The Fort Kent Community High School girls Nordic ski team raced to the Class C Maine State Championship at Black Mountain in Rumford Thursday, and the Warrior boys also stood out as Class C runners-up. The Fort Kent girls topped the competition with 781 team points. They were followed by...
