Basketball

Basketball Regional Finals Postponed

lcnme.com
 1 day ago

The South Class B regional final games originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25...

lcnme.com

WDEA AM 1370

2022 Maine High School Basketball Senior All-Stars Announced

On Thursday, Maine McDonald’s annual High School Senior Basketball Games and the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches announced the 2022 Maine High School basketball Senior All-star teams, All-State Academic Teams and All-Star Coaches. Girls AA/A/B North. Alyssa Redman, Cony. Brooklyn Alexander, Oxford Hills. Camryn Neal, Hampden Academy. Faith Sjoberg,...
MAINE STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Illinois boys basketball regional roundup: Collinsville, Belleville East advance to Class 4A regional final

Senior guard Tray Swygeart had a double-double Wednesday to help lead Collinsville to a 47-29 victory against Belleville West in an Illinois Class 4A Granite City Regional boys basketball semifinal. The Kahoks (22-5) stretched their winning streak to 17 games and advanced to face Southwestern Conference rival Belleville East (19-11)...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
WDEA AM 1370

Super Saturday Preview – 8 games February 26th

Normally the last Saturday of Tourney Week is Championship Saturday, but with the postponements of the Class C semifinals on Friday, Saturday has turned into Super Saturday, with 8 games scheduled. There will be 2 sessions, with the morning session including the Class D and B Girls and Boys Regional Finals and then the 2nd session including all 4 Class C semifinals.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Chicago Sun-Times

Previewing and predicting the best regional finals

The big games are back and gyms will be filling up Friday night across the area for regional championship games in all classes. Here is a Weekend Forecast — IHSA regional edition — previewing the best games with some picks in regional championship play. Riverside-Brookfield (22-5) vs. Oak...
COOK COUNTY, IL
NJ.com

NJ.com to broadcast Region 2 and Region 3 wrestling finals

Grab your headgear ... or in this case, device of choice. As the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics wrestling postseason continues, fans can watch the action from the comfort of home. On Saturday, NJ.com will broadcast the final rounds from two region wrestling tournaments. The action will be available to watch LIVE and...
WWE
Basketball
Sports
Bangor Daily News

Second-half surge carries Orono boys past John Bapst in B North semis

BANGOR, Maine — A second-half scoring explosion catapulted the No. 2 Orono boys to a 56-39 victory over No. 11 John Bapst Wednesday evening in a Class B North semifinal. Orono (18-3 overall) advances to the Class B North championship, 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Cross Insurance Center.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Snow Postpones Friday’s Games in Bangor – 8 Games on Saturday

It wouldn't be a High School Basketball Tournament without a snowstorm! Friday's snowstorm has resulted in a postponement of games in Bangor on Friday, February 25th and a total reconfiguration of Saturday's schedule. The updated Saturday schedule is now as follows. 9 a.m. Class D Girl's Championship #2 Wisdom vs....
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

#2 Brewer Boys Defeat #3 Skowhegan 58-30 [STATS]

The #2 Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated the #3 Skowhegan River Hawks 58-30 at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday, February 23rd in the Class A Semifinals. The 2 teams had split their series in the regular season. Brewer jumped out to a 14-10 lead at the end of the...
BREWER, ME
Bangor Daily News

Rivals Hermon and Old Town will square off in B North championship game

At the outset of the high school basketball season, defending Class B North champ Hermon and Penobscot County neighbor and rival Old Town were the favorites to reach the regional final. And that has come to fruition. The 20-1 Old Town Coyotes and 18-2 Hermon Hawks split during the regular...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor Daily News

Husson women play for 6th straight NAC basketball title at SUNY Poly

The Husson women’s basketball team will seek its sixth straight North Atlantic Conference title and NCAA Tournament berth on Saturday when it travels to New York to face SUNY Poly at 2 p.m. Husson won the NAC’s Eastern Division title while SUNY Poly won the West Division. This...
BANGOR, ME

