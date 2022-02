Wisconsin has seen traffic fatalities rise for two years in a row, and preliminary data show the state has had more traffic deaths in 2022 than it had at this time last year. As of Feb. 20, 65 people died in traffic crashes across the state in 2022, according to preliminary state data. That’s compared to 54 deaths at this time in 2021. Last year’s total of 601 traffic deaths was tied for the state’s highest yearly death toll in 14 years.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO