Click here to read the full article. After she rejected another man’s proposal (and seemed to have regrets), viewers want to know if Mallory and Salvador are still together from Love Is Blind season 2 or if there was too much drama for their relationship to withstand. Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez are two of 30-plus contestants on Love Is Blind season 2. Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows 30 men and women over the course of 10 days as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each...

TV SERIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO