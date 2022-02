As you may know by now, former NHL pest Sean Avery is returning to professional hockey, signing a standard player contract with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. Last night before the signing was made official, another former NHL pest, Matthew Barnaby, took to Twitter to say that he will sign with any team in the same division as the Orland Solar Bears just so he can play against, and presumably fight, Sean Avery.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO