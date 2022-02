Ah yes, FIFA, my favourite game in which there is a ball you hit with your foot. In case you missed it, in October last year, it was revealed that EA were strongly considering dropping the FIFA name from their football games going forward. At the time, The New York Times reported that this was largely due to the licensing costs, as FIFA had asked EA to pay double what it already does to use the name. This would see them pay a whopping $1 billion every four years, just for the privilege of using those four letters across the front of the box.

