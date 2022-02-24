ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Several Twin Cities Townhomes Hit By Bullets; One Person Injured

By Kim David
 5 days ago
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a wild scene Thursday morning in a Twin Cities suburb that involved gunfire and a police chase. Officers in Brooklyn Park were called to a townhome complex around 8:30 after...

