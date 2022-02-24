ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Missing Teen Last Seen At Hot Spring Northeast Of Twin Falls ID

By Greg Jannetta
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The missing persons profile of a 15-year-old girl who was last seen at a hot spring 170-miles northeast of Twin Falls has been added to a statewide database....

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

Is Second Winter in Idaho a Legit Thing? Locals Weigh In

It’s no mystery that Idaho has some pretty cold winters. But this winter has actually been pretty mild compared to most! Or at least we thought. A new winter weather advisory, snowfall everywhere, and a major cold front are begging the question. Are we due for a second winter in Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Ririe, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Ririe, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
KOOL 96.5

Could Old Phone Books be the Solution to Twin Falls’ Pothole Problem?

Just the mention of the word potholes probably makes you a little bit angry. It also probably makes you think of at least one specific road crater that you hit frequently on your daily drive. Twin Falls is known for potholes. The Rants and Raves pages on Facebook are filled with not-nice things to say about our roads, but there may be a really simple fix.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Deer and Pronghorn to be GPS Tracked in Magic Valley

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers plan to capture and track deer and pronghorn in the desert areas north of Interstate 84 from Eden to Bliss. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced plans to begin capturing about 40 mule deer and 35 pronghorn in the next week to place GPS radio collars on the animals to collect data. Staff will use a helicopter with a net gunner to capture the animals. The radio collars will provide data to biologists to track migration habits, habitat use, and survival. The information will then be available to agencies and businesses to make land-use decisions. The areas the deer and pronghorn will be captured include Hunt, Eden, north of Shoshone and Dietrich, along with Gooding and Bliss. "Capture operations are one-time events designed to cause minimal stress on wildlife on winter range. Biologists attempt to avoid repeatedly stressing wildlife while conducting captures on winter range since the cumulative impacts of multiple disturbances can result in increased mortality," the agency said in a statement. The helicopter will only chase the animals for a maximum of three minutes or less. Most of the operations will happen on public land with some on private property with permission.
BLISS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Hot Springs
KOOL 96.5

Approaching Cold Front Expected To Bring Snow To Twin Falls ID

Following weeks of relatively dry conditions in the Magic Valley, an approaching cold front will likely result in snow flurries for southern Idaho the week leading into the Daylight Saving Time switch. Current weather tracking for southern Idaho is indicating the region will receive at least one more round of...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Opinion: Twin Falls Vandals Should Face Real Consequences

With less than four weeks to go until the start of spring, many Idahoans will be heading to their favorite outdoor destinations soon for camping or other types of recreation. Vandalism, and the defacing of public and private landmarks, continue to plague the Magic Valley every year. Nothing irks me...
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KOOL 96.5

18 and Older Night at Jump Time in Twin Falls Returns

Stress takes its toll on all of us, and sometimes an adult needs to relax and be a kid again. If you are a parent, I am sure you are tempted to join in when you take your kids to fun places like arcades, laser tag, or children's museums. Even though we have become adults, it doesn't mean we can't have fun and be children at heart. There is a place in Twin Falls that recognizes this, and that is why once a month they make a night just for adults to be a kid again.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Cave Near Twin Falls ID Said To Hold Bones Linked To Sacagawea

Centuries ago, Indian tribes such as the Shoshone-Bannock, Nez Perce, and Shoshone-Paiute openly roamed and inhabited the lands of central and southern Idaho. The caves and caverns of these regions of the state likely hold the entombed remains of many fallen tribal peoples, including those linked directly to famed Shoshone Indian explorer Sacagawea.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

ISP: California Woman Arrested After Slow Police Chase

PAYETTE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old woman is behind bars after leading several police agencies on a slow pursuit in western Idaho Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Tamica Chapman of Merced, California was charged with eluding an officer, aggravated assault, and resisting and obstructing officers. At around 1:30 p.m. IPS troopers were called to help officers in Payette that were chasing the driver of a Nissan car that would not pull over. Other drivers had called in the slow-moving vehicle thinking it might be a DUI, "The vehicle was reportedly driving well below posted speed limits, failed to maintain its lane, and ran a red light on southbound Highway 95. At some points, the Nissan was going slow enough to cause a back-up of dozens of other vehicles," said ISP in a statement. The slow chase ended up going into Canyon County with several other law enforcement agencies joining the pursuit. Eventually, an ISP trooper attempted a maneuver to stop the Nissan near the junction of U.S. Highway 95 and U.S. Highway 20. That didn't stop the driver who drove towards other police cars. Another maneuver was attempted that finally stopped the car however, the woman allegedly refused to get out of the car until officers used an irritant powder. IPS said no one was hurt in the incident.
PAYETTE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Locals Confess the 8 Things They Want From California

While there are plenty of Idahoans who have no issue with California, there are quite a few in the Gem State who have issues with our neighbors out west. We’re not here to fan the flames or try to create a bigger divide either. Rather, this is intended to help remind people that there are locals, right here in Idaho, who have found things they enjoyed when visiting California that they would enjoy here in Idaho. Why should that matter? Because there seems to be so much hate focused on one state for intangible reasons that it may be time to start creating a bridge of peace.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Officer Involved Shooting In Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Boise early Tuesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is leading the investigation into the shooting that took place at around 9:46 a.m. on Fairview Ave. One person was sent to the hospital and is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against an officer. People had called in about a man stopped in the road between N. Liberty St. and N. Hartman St. who was trying to flag down other motorists. When the officer arrived he had a brief interaction with the person when he exited his vehicle and then the officer was forced to use his firearm. The man was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition. The officer involved was not hurt and is on paid administrative leave. The task force, led by the Ada County Sheriff's Office, is reviewing videos and looking for witnesses that may have seen something. The incident shut down Fairview for several hours.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy