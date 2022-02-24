Missing Teen Last Seen At Hot Spring Northeast Of Twin Falls ID

PAYETTE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old woman is behind bars after leading several police agencies on a slow pursuit in western Idaho Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Tamica Chapman of Merced, California was charged with eluding an officer, aggravated assault, and resisting and obstructing officers. At around 1:30 p.m. IPS troopers were called to help officers in Payette that were chasing the driver of a Nissan car that would not pull over. Other drivers had called in the slow-moving vehicle thinking it might be a DUI, "The vehicle was reportedly driving well below posted speed limits, failed to maintain its lane, and ran a red light on southbound Highway 95. At some points, the Nissan was going slow enough to cause a back-up of dozens of other vehicles," said ISP in a statement. The slow chase ended up going into Canyon County with several other law enforcement agencies joining the pursuit. Eventually, an ISP trooper attempted a maneuver to stop the Nissan near the junction of U.S. Highway 95 and U.S. Highway 20. That didn't stop the driver who drove towards other police cars. Another maneuver was attempted that finally stopped the car however, the woman allegedly refused to get out of the car until officers used an irritant powder. IPS said no one was hurt in the incident.

PAYETTE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO