ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kasson, MN

Kasson-Mantorville School Bus Involved in Thursday Morning Crash

By Luke Lonien
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A school bus in Kasson that was occupied by several students was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the Kasson-Mantorville school...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

2 Rochester District State Troopers Receive Life Saving Awards

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two State Troopers assigned to the Minnesota State Patrol Rochester District were among the dozens of Troopers, State Commercial Vehicle Inspectors, Radio Communications Operators, and citizens who were recognized during an awards presentation this afternoon. State Troopers Zachery Fay and Tyler Crabtree were presented...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kasson, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Mantorville, MN
Accidents
City
Kasson, MN
Kasson, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mantorville, MN
Mantorville, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Dodge Center Woman Injured in Mower County Crash

Blooming Praire, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Dodge Center woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Mower County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 23-year-old Courtney Dohrmann was driving east on County Road 1 and collided with another vehicle traveling north on Highway 218 around 6:30 am.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Firefighters Rescue Man, Finish Shoveling His Driveway in Minnesota

Talk about serving their community: Shout-out to these first responders and what they did for a patient here in Minnesota. The motto of many law enforcement agencies here in Minnesota and across the country is 'to protect and serve,' and while I don't doubt that many departments do just that, one fire department here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes REALLY protected and served their patient.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Safest Cities
Quick Country 96.5

One Killed, Three Hurt In Separate Crashes In Freeborn County

Albert Lea, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was killed and three others were hurt in separate traffic crashes in Freeborn County Monday. The first crash occurred around 5:45 pm on I-90 when a car driven by 21-year-old Abigail Quelle of Lyle lost control and rolled in the median. She and a passenger - 20-year-old Caleb Quelle of Lyle - were taken to Albert Lea hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-35 Near Faribault

Faribault, MN (KROC AM News) - A multi-vehicle traffic crash involving cars and semi-trucks was reported around 9:45 am Tuesday on a section of I-35 north of Faribault. It was affecting the northbound lanes north of the Highway 19 exit. Some injuries were reported and at least one of the...
FARIBAULT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Quick Country 96.5

Red Wing Man Ruled Incompetent to face Murder Charge

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a woman at a hotel and Hastings last year. 33-year-old Kyle Steven Williams was charged with second-degree murder last August following the strangulation death of 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek. According to the criminal complaint, Hastings police responded to a medical call at a hotel on the afternoon of May 18th and found the Hastings woman unconscious on the floor with several cords, which appeared to have been cut, next to her. The responding officers also noted evidence of strangulation around her neck.
HASTINGS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Winona Man Charged With Deadly Wrong Way Crash

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Winona man accused of being the "wrong way" driver who was responsible for the fatal crash over the weekend has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide. Court documents show 35-year-old Adam Samuel Anderson also faces a gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation in...
WINONA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

WATCH: Minnesota Deputies Pulled Over To Have A Snowball Fight With Kids

Say what you will about the pending snow that is due to arrive tonight and tomorrow across the #BoldNorth. This past weekend featured some comfortable weather for many Minnesotans with plenty of folks out on area lakes taking in some ice fishing, and then there was what happened in Chisago County as two deputies pulled their squads over and initiated a snowball fight with some kids walking on the sidewalk.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving To Southeast Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department said a level 3 predatory offender is moving to southeast Rochester. Kevin Tyrone Williams has been approved to be released from Minnesota Department of Corrections’ custody and will be moving to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast Wednesday. Williams...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Another Foot Added To Rochester Area Frost Depth

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The cold weather the Rochester area has experienced during most of February has sent the local frost depth to at least four feet. The latest information from the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation shows the frost level had reached 48 inches around Feb. 10. On January 10th the level was just shy of three feet.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy