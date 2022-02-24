New methods for network visualizations enable change of perspectives and views

Ian Huang is the founder and CEO of ParallelChain Lab, which develops blockchain technology at both platform and application levels. He says the need for greater security and privacy in the digital realm is defining what the next generation of layer-one blockchains will look like and what technology will be necessary to drive it. ParallelChain's multi-class validator design that we adopted for the platform allows it to achieve high performance and good governance with accountability without centralizing the network. The long-term vision is to see businesses worldwide replace their most critical backend systems with our highly flexible and flexible systems.

