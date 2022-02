Just like Batman and Catwoman, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz have a bit of a history: The stars of The Batman (in theaters March 4), have known each other for more than a decade. You can tell as they tease one another about their flirting skills (or lack thereof) at their EW cover shoot in downtown L.A. in late January, or by how nonchalantly Pattinson drapes a camel coat over Kravitz's shivering shoulders after they wrap on a chilly rooftop as the sun sets. But their story as the Dark Knight and the most famous cat burglar of all time didn't begin until their chemistry test on a Warner Bros. soundstage in Burbank in October 2019.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO