Please Enable JavaScript

Economy

By Sarah Webb
ForConstructionPros.com
 3 days ago

www.forconstructionpros.com

InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Times Daily

Facebook parent Meta settles decade-old data-privacy lawsuit

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has settled a decade-old class action lawsuit over the company’s use of “cookies” in 2010 and 2011 that tracked people online even after they logged off the Facebook platform. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

The Trucker Tools story with CEO and founder Prasad Gollapalli

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Trucker Tools CEO and founder Prasad Gollapalli. Join us as we go on a career journey with Gollapalli and learn how he and his team are helping over 3,300 trucking companies crush DOT compliance daily. Trucker Tools has built a leading site that provides load visibility, predictive freight matching, and trip planning solutions for the transportation industry.
INDUSTRY
WWD

Words of Wisdom: Beauty Execs on Brands That Inspire

Click here to read the full article. “Peloton is a brand that I follow frequently. From the community aspect on social media to getting to know the instructors and, of course, the amazing products, I love how they understand their customer and make their instructors the face of the brand. It’s a different industry than Beauty Barrage, but we’re so alike in that we are a lifestyle, a necessity and our people are the experts.” — Sonia Summers, founder and chief executive officer, Beauty Barrage “One company that is inspirational to me outside of beauty is Tesla. They’ve built their organization...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Brooks CEO on $1 Billion 2021: ‘A Record Year Across Every Metric We Track’

Click here to read the full article. The footwear brand saw revenue jump 31 percent year over year to $1.11 billion on sustained demand for running shoes in 2021. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAsics Sees Strong Running Growth6 Apparel Themes to Watch in 2022Designer Brands CEO: 'Our Assortment Is Vastly Different Than Pre-Covid'Best of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechRadar

Indeed job hiring site review

While Indeed may not have the flashiest website, this US-based site has been helping people find new jobs since 2004. The site also has a huge database of available positions which you can search through and apply to for free. There aren’t many bigger names than Indeed when it comes...
JOBS
Seekingalpha.com

Avant Brands, Inc. (AVTBF) CEO Norton Singhavon on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avant Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:AVTBF) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call February 25, 2022 4:00 PM ET. Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Avant Brands, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
@growwithco

Small Business Facebook Strategy

If you’re just getting started with Facebook for Business, here are five tips for your small business Facebook strategy. Facebook is a great platform for small businesses to market their brand and engage with consumers. The platform offers countless features to utilize and opportunities to connect with prospective clients and customers. If you’re just getting started with Facebook for Business, here are five tips for your small business Facebook strategy.
SMALL BUSINESS
Economy
HeySoCal

7 Ways to Utilize Affiliate Marketing for Your Business

Affiliate marketing is the secret code to unlocking networking opportunities in every corner of the market. As difficult as it is to run a small business, there are certain tricks of the trade that make life easier for an entrepreneur. Affiliate marketing is one of these hacks, per se. It serves as an effective and low-risk method for building your audience by partnering with like-minded individuals and brands.
SMALL BUSINESS
NewsTimes

4 Questions to Ask Before Hiring an Editor for Your Business

No matter what type of business you have, a qualified editor is one of the best investments you can make. Even experienced writers make critical mistakes when creating everything from about pages, to grant applications, to books. A trained eye can save you and your company from publishing embarrassing mistakes.
ECONOMY
WWD

L’Oréal Files Trademarks for ‘Virtual Cosmetics’

Click here to read the full article. L’Oréal’s plans for the metaverse and NFTs apparently go beyond mere branding: According to a raft of recent trademark filings that recently came to light, the global beauty company envisions an array of virtual cosmetics and other digital goods marching out from across its portfolio of brands. Seventeen applications filed between Feb. 8 and Feb. 10 from Kiehl’s, Maybelline, Pureology, Urban Decay, Redken, Matrix and others moved to protect an intriguing lineup of items, from “virtual perfumery” to hair care and styling for avatars and gaming environments. The details varied based on the brand,...
MAKEUP
Andre Oentoro

Tech Innovations in the Beauty and Health Industry

Technology is playing a big bar in our lives and has managed to creep into every industry, beauty and health included. You probably already know that every year we get dozens and dozens of tech innovations, but not all of them stay relevant. Well, the following tech innovations certainly succeeded to change the beauty and wellness industry and here’s how:
BEAUTY & FASHION
ForConstructionPros.com

M18 FUEL 6, 9 & 12 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum

Ideal for cleanup of drywall dust, concrete dust, and wood/metal shavings and designed to outperform 3.5 to 4.25 Peak HP corded wet/dry vacuums with durable wheels and hoses for maximum durability, Milwaukee Tool's M18 FUEL Wet/Dry Vacuum features 6, 9 and 12-gallon models. Each vacuum comes equipped with the POWERSTATE...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fast Company

5 big lessons I learned by working at Google and Alphabet’s X

I’m entering year two of my second startup, this time as CEO, and I’ve been thinking a lot about best practices for starting and building a company. I spent nearly a decade working at Google and more than three years at Alphabet’s X, the moonshot factory. There I cofounded X’s first cybersecurity startup, Chronicle, before venturing out and founding Stairwell. Along the way, I learned some important management lessons and philosophies that continue to help me.
BUSINESS
WWD

Chloé Preps Launch of Social Performance Tool

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Observing that tools for measuring fashion’s environmental impact are now plentiful but there is no equivalent for calculating the social impact of sustainability, Chloé took the bull by the horns and decided to create its own 18 months back. The Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned brand is now prepping to share its model, designed to offer concrete data on working conditions, industry wide.More from WWDChloé Pre-Fall 2022Chloé RTW Spring 2022Chloé RTW Fall 2021 “We know that the environmental impact of fashion is very high, and a lot of companies are tackling it,” Aude Vergne, Chloé’s chief...
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Emi’s technology makes hiring frontline workers faster

Enter Emi, the latest company targeting technology to this portion of the workforce with a conversational artificial intelligence recruiting tool. The technology automates communication between global enterprises and candidates using a conversational interface. CEO Mateo Cavasotto says this reduces the time it takes to hire people, while also increasing candidate satisfaction, thus improving recruitment productivity.
SOFTWARE

