Grand Opening Filled W/ Cookies, Bath Bombs Coming To Bismarck
By Bromo
Hot 97-5
1 day ago
The title of this story alone attempts to warm your heart. I took a drive over to East Broadway in Bismarck this morning and on an extra frigid morning, I proceeded to park our company vehicle about a block away, I nearly froze my hands ( because I'm a dope and...
I can't say that I have, I am from San Diego, California, however, I once had a Fargo/Moorhead native tell me that he felt you had to have lived in North Dakota for at least ten years before you can start acting like a local ( whatever that means ). The question I ask of you is what inspires you the most about living here? Of course, it's hard to relate to that, if you have never lived anywhere else. You obviously have nothing to compare it to.
This story amazes me every time I go back and read about what these two heroes accomplished. Have you ever been stuck in bad weather? All of us have at one point or another, most of us have traveled through and have arrived at our destination through bad weather. So let me rephrase the question, have you ever experienced a life-threatening full-on blizzard? When I first moved to North Dakota ( from San Diego, California ) over 8 years ago, I was told about white-outs that can make you end up in a ditch, and I could see the fear in the eyes of the person who told me how powerful and deadly a blizzard can be. Imagine knowing that the blizzard is out there, and you and another brave soul head straight for it, with just one thing on their minds.
Old man Winter might be hangin' on this winter season. Something tells me this won't be the last snowstorm we'll go through this season. However, hopefully, there won't be many more. As we dig out from the four inches of snow we received in the Bismarck Mandan area the last couple of days, you should keep this in mind from the city of Bismarck.
Or maybe not, I don't know you that well. But I do know that Jumped Up indoor fun park is now for sale. The business is currently located at 2390 East Bismarck Expressway. The sale posting on Zillow has it listed at $158,000. A reminder that the sale is for...
The North Dakota Game and Fish has opened up the electronic posting of land now on their website. The enrollment period to do so is open through Friday, July 1st, 2022. If landowners want their land to be electronically posted for the upcoming fall hunting seasons, they must do so before July 1st.
Let's face it, we don't get a lot of respect in North Dakota. Yes, I know how to spell it correctly. It's funny how many people I see on social media who have no clue whatsoever how to even spell the name of our state, let alone our cities. Some...
I loved this idea and the name they chose is absolutely perfect. Let me ask you this if you had a chance to own a plow, and I mean a HUGE plow that could roam the streets of Bismarck with ease, first of all, would you give it a name? I certainly would, and this is where creativity starts. For me, I wouldn't name it "Cream Puff" ( no offense Cream Puff fans ). The North Dakota Department of Transportation recently went on a campaign to see who could come up with the most suitable name, or should I say names.
I have read about more local accidents this past winter that I can recall in the last past 8 years. I have now lived in North Dakota for eight years, so I can longer refer to myself as a "rookie" out here, I am aware of just how quickly the weather can change, and with the temperatures climbing, basic common sense will tell you that the snow and ice will melt. This is where it can get dangerous, for I have experienced many times how treacherous and slippy the conditions of the roads can turn. This of course can lead to unforeseen accidents, which then eventually those people affected will spew out their frustrations on social media about how certain people are not doing their jobs good enough. The City of Bismarck workers who are responsible for our city roads.
It can be hard to keep your car clean in the winter. Even though there are things to love about winter, it can be terrible for cars. And we have had so many storms and downright deadly cold winter days that it has not really been easy to keep a car clean. But did you know you should actually protect your vehicle's exterior by keeping it clean in the winter?
The Elbow Room in Bismarck is partnering with a local food truck. Calling all food truck fans, a local food truck has found a permanent parking spot in Bismarck. Mabel's All Day just announced that they will be serving food at the Elbow Room beginning Monday, February 7, 2022. Today, they are open from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM, and then they will be open from 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM through Saturday.
The most expensive home in America is currently for sale and it comes with a 30+ car garage. The house even has its own name — "The One" — and includes some amazing features, including its own nightclub, moat and a 10,000-bottle wine cellar. This impressive California home...
Have you ever heard of a cocktail called the "North Dakota Special"?. In all nine of my legal alcohol consumption years, I never had a clue that North Dakota has its own special cocktail. I was today years old when I found out. How have I lived here nearly my entire life and never knew? Have you ever heard of a little cocktail called a "North Dakota Special"?
Giving Hearts Day comes early thanks to Gate City Bank. So many individuals and businesses step up every year for Giving Hearts Day and hopefully, this year will be bigger than ever before. It's a 24-hour event raising funds for nearly 550 charities across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Since it launched in 2008, big-hearted donors have dug deep and come up with more than $112 million which goes directly to these wonderful charities. This year there are 550 participating charities- click for the full list here.
This story intrigued me the second I realized that a woman had more than just personal gain in mind. A sad past has not, and will never be forgotten for Crystal Andersen, a Fargo woman who has her sights set on winning $25,000 in a contest put on by a magazine. Crystal knows there are people out there that worked so hard in trying to find her missing mom. The only recollection she has of her are from pictures together of her when she was very little. We are talking about over 30 years that her mom Mary Lynn Anderson went missing in Wyoming, according to valleynewslive.com. Eventually the reality of her mom came to an end when the news was presented to her that she was buried as a "Jane Doe" back in 1983. Valleynewslive.com reported that "Her family brought her mom’s remains back home and laid her to rest, but the case investigating her death remains open. So far, there are still no leads on what happened to her"
There is a new escape room coming to Bismarck in 2022. Escape rooms are popular to do with your friends and family who are into solving mysteries and puzzles. I have always thought it would be fun to do one - specifically one where my group would solve a crime - but I have yet to get the chance to do it. If you have also always wanted to do an escape room, there is a new one coming to Bismarck. And you could possibly get to test it for free.
I'm trying really hard not to jump the gun here ( whatever the heck that means) Today is the seventh of February, the high is supposed to be around 46 degrees. Now I have lived out here in North Dakota ( eight years now ) not to fall into a trap believing that our cold weather is behind us, BUT I can let you know that 5 GREAT things WILL be happening soon in Bismarck/Mandan. This is something you can plan on, and even practice at for the most part. I'll explain more on that in just a bit.
This is one of the coolest, smartest things I have seen in quite awhile. The dedication that these people have proved is huge. It only takes but a second to make a wrong choice that could ruin your life and many others. So many people take that chance to "just drive less than a mile away to get home" after drinking at their favorite bar. Because it's just so easy, you know, rather than call someone or have to pay for a ride. That's when mistakes are easily made, and many of those you will never be able to take back after an innocent person has lost their life. There are some wonderful people that are doing something about it, they started the Buzi Bus, and it's saving lives.
Comments / 0