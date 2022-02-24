ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Second storm this week to spread wintry precipitation

Lake Geneva Regional News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second of the two cross-country storms...

www.lakegenevanews.net

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
#Precipitation#Extreme Weather
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
6abc

Storm set to pummel Northeast with ice, snow: Latest path

One winter storm has wreaked havoc on Midwest roadways, and another is gearing up to bring a dangerous wave of ice and snow to the Northeast. The first storm slammed the Midwest Tuesday, dropping 10 to 30 inches of snow in some areas. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 373 crashes...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters watching out for a big storm next week

A major shift in the weather pattern for the eastern United States will bring above-normal temperatures next week, as heat eases in the West along with some much-needed moisture. However, the pattern transition won’t come without consequences. A big storm will take shape in the nation’s midsection along the stark temperature contrast. Some places could get snow while others could face an outbreak of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Latest Snowfall Predictions For End Of Week Storm Released

Put your rain boots back in the closet and get the snow boots out. The second storm of the week is headed to the Northeast, and it's bringing a wintry mix with it, meteorologists are saying."We have twin storms this week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding, "They are …
ENVIRONMENT
KARK

Severe and wintry weather set to impact Arkansas this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- MONDAY EVENING UPDATE- It’s an active work week concerning the weather Monday through Thursday. STORM ONE: Monday night – Tuesday afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few strong to severe storms late Monday night through early Tuesday. NWA has a higher chance for stronger storms after 10 pm Monday and overnight. Central Arkansas should see more storm activity early Monday morning. East Arkansas has a better shot for a strong storm Tuesday afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Post

Storm to bring Midwest snow, severe weather to South starting midweek

After a week of relatively quiet weather across the Lower 48, the atmosphere is about to reload as a powerful new storm system develops this week and tracks across the country. Its effects will be most pronounced Wednesday and Thursday when it sweeps through the central and eastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
ENVIRONMENT

