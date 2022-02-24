Fatal house fire claims the lives of two elderly victims on Detroit's west side

WAYNE COUNTY (WWJ) - Firefighters have confirmed an older man and woman have both died after a fire broke out in the basement of their west side home on Thursday morning.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell told WWJ's Amber McDonald that emergency crews were dispatched around 8:13 a.m. to a home on Cherokee Street in Detroit.

He said firefighters encountered heavy fire at the residence and immediately began fighting the flames. When the fire was under control, rescue crews entered the home and began searching for anyone who might be inside.

Fornell said firefighters made their way into the basement where they found a deceased woman with severe burns all over her body. A man, who was alive, but barely breathing, was also discovered in the basement.

Medics gave aid until the man was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Fornell said it was too early to tell what caused the fire, but they do believe it started in the basement.

Firefighters are still going through the debris and are currently conducting an investigation. Fornell said further details will be released as they learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned LIVE to WWJ for the latest updates.