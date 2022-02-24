ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Russian Pres. Putin announces ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXYo3_0eO6Udsz00

(STORYFUL) — Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine in a statement on February 24, as the country’s military launched a major assault.


Appealing directly to the Ukrainian people, Putin said “neo-nazis” had seized power in the country, calling on Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms, and claimed “all responsibility for possible bloodshed” would fall on the government in Kyiv.


“For those who may be tempted to intervene in ongoing events. Whoever tries to hinder us, and even more so to create threats for our country, for our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences that you have never experienced in your history. We are ready for any development of events. All necessary decisions in this regard have been made. I hope that I will be heard,” Putin said.


Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for calm in a recorded address to the public as Russia announced expanded military operations in the country on February 24.
Credit: Kremlin via Storyful

