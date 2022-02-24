ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kasson, MN

Kasson-Mantorville School Bus Involved in Thursday Morning Crash

By Luke Lonien
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A school bus in Kasson that was occupied by several students was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the Kasson-Mantorville school...

