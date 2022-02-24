ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Kim Kardashian Accuses Kanye West of Spreading Coparenting ‘Misinformation’ Amid Divorce

By Laura Rizzo
Not messing around. Kim Kardashian “very much desires” to be divorced from estranged husband Kanye West, according to new court documents obtained by In Touch, citing that he’s caused her “emotional distress” and has spread “misinformation” about their coparenting arrangement.

“I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, wrote in the documents, which she signed on Wednesday, February 23, while in Italy. “At least, it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCqny_0eO6NFic00
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The Skims founder noted in her declaration that she “asked” the Yeezy creator, 44, “to keep our divorce private,” adding, “But he has not done so.” She is seeking “relief” from the rapper’s “bitterness and unhappiness.”

“Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress,” the reality star explained. “I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully coparenting our children.”

The documents also confirm the A-listers had a prenup in May 2014 but all of their assets and finances have remained separate during their seven years of marriage. “This leads to the conclusion that Mr. West’s opposition to Ms. Kardashian’s request to be restored to the status of a single person has … everything to do with the fact that he does not want their marriage to end,” the statement read.

Kim’s new filing comes amid Kanye’s public statements via Instagram about his estranged wife. Although the KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce in February 2021, things have taken a messy turn in recent months amid her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The KKW Fragrance creator and “Donda” artist had a heated exchange earlier this month after Ye slammed Kim for allowing their oldest daughter, North West, to post on TikTok using their joint account.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she responded via Instagram Stories on February 4. In addition to North, the former couple also shares daughter Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

The “Praise God” rapper later removed all of his posts about Kim, but she still unfollowed him on the platform on February 16.

